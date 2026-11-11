Author Jackie Phamotse contradicted Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala's testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry on Wednesday, 11 November 2026

Matlala admitted that kidnapping victim Jerry Boshoga visited his home multiple times but denied any knowledge of the kidnapping

Phamotse claimed on X that Cat was the one who organised the very meeting Jerry attended before he disappeared

Jackie Phamotse Drops Bombshell on Cat Matlala at Madlanga Commission Testimony

Source: UGC

Author and social commentator Jackie Phamotse threw a grenade into the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry proceedings on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, after publicly contradicting a key claim made by Vusimusi "Cat" Matlala during his live testimony. Phamotse alleged that Matlala was directly involved in organising the meeting that led to the disappearance of Jerry Boshoga, commonly known as Jerry Boshoha.

Newzroom Afrika broadcast Matlala's testimony before the commission panel in Pretoria, during which he conceded that Boshoga had been a close friend who frequently visited his home. However, when questioned about the December 2024 kidnapping, he was emphatic: "No, I do not know anything. I tried to help with the clues that I had, but nothing ever happened."

Jackie Phamotse's Explosive Claim

Phamotse did not hold back on X after watching the testimony. She wrote that according to Boshoga's sister, it was Cat himself who arranged the very gathering the missing man attended.

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"Cat was the one who actually organised the meeting that Jerry went to. He was the one who called him and told him to attend the meeting. This is according to the sister," she posted.

She added that this would mean Matlala knew the nature of the meeting and, by extension, the people involved in what followed.

During his testimony, Matlala also disputed claims made by Witness C, who allegedly stated that a white sheet was spotted in one of Matlala's employees' rooms during a search. Matlala argued that if investigators genuinely believed the room held evidence of a kidnapping, they should have sealed it as a crime scene and collected forensic samples. He also denied that Sergeant Ngozi tipped him off about the police's arrival, calling the allegations false.

Netizens react to the commission drama

Peeps on X had plenty to say about Matlala's appearance and Phamotse's revelation:

@beedecant said: "Him and Sibiya know where the dead body is at."

@Isagoentle12 wrote: "Cat must rot in jail man; this guy is way danger to society."

@PMotla offered a more cautious take: "So the sister knew all Jerry's dealings if we have to take her word? Cat is dangerous according to everything said so far, but we don't have to take everything that's being said about him. The sister must say everything she knows then. Not only picking what suits them. Let's be fair."

@KMSello_007 said: "Ae soka, Jarry was a drug dealer and got involved in shady dealings that created problems for himself. Now people want to blame CAT for his own death."

@mavusana_01 added simply: "Definitely, he knows something."

@Fal01Boss noted: "He did allude to it during his earlier appearances at the Madlanga and alleged that Jerry might have involved himself with some drug lords and that he took their money. He definitely knows who did it!"

Source: Briefly News