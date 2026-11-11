Luke Scrase claimed the Adult Male Solo title at the 2026 IDO World Tap Dance Championships in Prague on his fifth attempt

His sister Madeline choreographed his winning routine, and the two siblings also won bronze together in the Adult Duo category

The Benoni siblings made history for South Africa with their performances inspiring a new generation of local dancers

A Benoni tap dancer made history on the world stage when he became the first South African to win the Adult Male Solo title at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships. Luke Scrase competed in Prague, Czechia, at the 2026 edition of the championships, delivering a performance titled *Violent Crimes* that earned him top honours.

South African siblings from Benoni make history in Prague at the IDO World Tap Dance Championships

Source: Instagram

It was his fifth time competing at the event, and the win was the product of months of hard work and creative development alongside his sister Madeline, who served as both his coach and choreographer. The achievement was not Luke's alone. Madeline, who also competed individually and finished sixth in the Adult Female Solo category, joined her brother on the podium when the two claimed bronze in the Adult Duo category. That result marked South Africa's first podium finish in the duo category since 2011, making it a landmark moment for the country's tap dance community.

From their training studios in Benoni, the Scrase siblings have built careers that now carry a global stamp of excellence. Their shared dedication turned a family bond into a world-class partnership, with Madeline's choreographic vision helping shape the routine that brought Luke his historic gold medal. See the post celebrating Luke and Madeline Scrase's historic achievement below:

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Mzansi celebrates SA pride

South Africans were quick to share their pride in the comments on @beautifulnewssa's Instagram post:

@nadjamartinussen_art said:

"Congratulations!! SA talent rules!!"

@eunisepeyper wrote:

"Congratulations 😍😍😍"

@leeannpos shared:

"Congratulations 🎉 I live in Canada, and my friend's wife represented Canada, and they told me about this amazing performance from South Africa 🌍 I was super proud 😍"

Other Briefly News stories about SA talent on global runways

Young South African talent Linani Potwana stole the show in Wuhan, China, after clinching the International Professional Certification Association (IPA) All-Star Champion title.

Learners from Mabande Comprehensive High School in Mpumalanga made headlines after winning the Junior Achievement South Africa (JASA) National Company of the Year Competition.

South African model Jaden represented Mzansi on the world stage after walking the prestigious runway at Paris Fashion Week for Laduma Ngxokolo’s luxury fashion house, MaXhosa.

Source: Briefly News