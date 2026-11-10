Dr Deon Weyers: Age, Career, Clients and Legacy of SA's Surgeon to the Stars
- Dr Deon Weyers, South Africa's celebrated plastic surgeon known for his high-profile celebrity clientele, died on 5 November 2026 at age 49
- Weyers built his reputation at Life Fourways Hospital, where he treated everyone from socialites to Springbok rugby stars
- His death was confirmed on 6 November 2026 via his official social media accounts, with no cause of death disclosed
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South Africa has lost one of its most recognisable names in cosmetic and reconstructive surgery. Dr Deon Weyers, widely known in celebrity circles as Mzansi's 'Surgeon to the Stars,' passed away on 5 November 2026 at the age of 49. The announcement was made the following day publicly through his official social media accounts, though no cause of death or details surrounding the circumstances were shared.
Who was Dr Deon Weyers?
Real name
Born Deon William Weyers.
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Deon Weyers' cause of death
The cause of his death has not been disclosed, nor was there any announcement of an illness. His passing was announced on 6 November across his social media pages.
Credentials
Weyers was a plastic and reconstructive surgeon who earned his MBChB from Stellenbosch University before obtaining an MMed in Plastic Surgery. His credentials placed him among South Africa's most qualified practitioners in the field.
Was Dr Deon Weyers married?
No confirmed public information is available regarding his marital status or whether he had children.
His career and celebrity clientele
Weyers ran his private practice, DW Skin & Body, at Life Fourways Hospital in Johannesburg. Having been in private practice since 2012, he became the go-to surgeon for br*ast-augmentations, tummy tucks, liposuction, BButts, facelifts, and reconstructive procedures. Beyond cosmetic work, he also trained fellow medical professionals in aesthetic treatments.
Who did Weyers treat in the Mzansi celebville?
His skills extended well beyond the world of celebrity transformations.
RG Snyman
In 2021, Springboks rugby player RG Snyman received reconstructive treatment from Weyers for burn wounds, a testament to his clinical versatility and ability to handle complex trauma cases.
Inno Morolong
Socialite Inno Morolong publicly confirmed she was one of his patients. In December 2025, she credited him with liposuction on her arms and thighs, as well as a fat transfer to her bottoms. She described him as her favourite plastic surgeon and thanked him for changing her life.
Ilana Afrika
Actress and media personality Ilana Afrika was also reportedly a former patient, according to BuzzLife News, though this has not been independently confirmed.
Tributes from celebrities
Following news of his passing, tributes poured in from the entertainment industry. Eva Modika paid tribute in the comments section of the announcement, while actress Omuhle Gela expressed shock and condolences. Their tributes reflect the wide reach of his reputation, though they do not indicate that either was a former patient.
Dr Weyers leaves behind a significant legacy in South African medicine — one that bridged the glamorous world of celebrity aesthetics with the deeply human work of helping burn and trauma survivors rebuild their lives.
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Source: Briefly News
Jessica Gcaba (Entertainment editor) Jessica Gcaba is an Entertainment Editor for Briefly News (joined in 2023). She is a Journalism graduate from the Durban University of Technology (2019). She has 7 years of experience as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist, having worked at Africa New Media Group, writing for ZAlebs website. She passed a set of training from the Google News Initiative. To reach her, contact: jessica.gcaba@briefly.co.za