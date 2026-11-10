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SASSA Grant Increases: South Africans Will Have to Wait Until February 2027 for an Answer
South Africa

SASSA Grant Increases: South Africans Will Have to Wait Until February 2027 for an Answer

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana confirmed that South Africans will only learn about 2027 SASSA grant increases at the February Budget Speech
  • Godongwana said increases hinge on affordability and Cabinet approval, with inflation and food prices among the key factors considered
  • Analysts have outlined three possible scenarios for the Old-Age Grant, ranging from a cautious R90 rise to a more generous R140 increase

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2027 SASSA grant increases: Finance Minister Godongwana gives latest outlook
South Africans have received a response to the question of grant increases. Image: ManoAfrica and Lauren Mulligan
Source: Getty Images

South Africa's Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has told Parliament that SASSA grant recipients will need to wait until February 2027 to find out exactly how much their payments will go up.

The minister's response came after MK Party MP Adil Nchabeleng submitted a written question about the outlook for 2027 SASSA grant increases. Godongwana confirmed that all decisions form part of the broader 2027/28 budget process and require Cabinet approval before they can be announced.

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What the minister said about increases

Godongwana rejected claims that grant increases have historically been meagre, saying:

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"Increases are informed by inflation, including food prices, but ultimately depend on the fiscal resources available, too."

In 2026/27, most core SASSA grants rose by R85 a month, or 3.7%. In the previous year, the increase was stronger at R130, or 5.9%.

Whatever the final figure, Godongwana made clear that no announcement will come before the Budget Speech, with any increases expected to take effect in April 2027, as is customary.

2027 SASSA grant increases: Finance Minister Godongwana gives latest outlook
The minister set a date for when possible changes will be addressed and implemented. Image: aire images
Source: Getty Images

Three scenarios for the Old-Age Grant

The South African reported that analysts have mapped out three plausible outcomes for the R2,400 Old-Age Grant, drawing on the minister's own percentage references. A cautious 3.7% rise would add R90, bringing it to R2,490. An inflation-linked 5% increase would add R120, reaching R2,520. A more generous 5.9% increase would add R140, pushing it to R2,540.

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Budget trends suggest the most likely outcome sits between the cautious and inflation-led scenarios, with a round R100 increase to R2,500 considered plausible. For context, every R100 added to the Old-Age Grant costs the government roughly R5.1 billion a year across its 4.2 million beneficiaries.

SASSA's reach has grown considerably since 2006, when the agency paid about 12 million grants. By 2026, that figure had risen to 26.6 million, including the Social Relief of Distress grant, representing 41% of the population. Spending on social welfare has remained stable at just over 11% of government expenditure.

South Africans react to the SASSA update

South Africans had plenty to say about the minister's response in the comments:

Andre Van Der Merwe said:

"Let's see if the SASSA will increase for pensioners"

Eileen Moyse shared:

"Pls keep to your word. Oldies really battling. Tell me what does a nice rump steak taste like. We get tired of pap and gravy 👌"

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Charmie Botha urged action:

"He must do something about the pensioners that didn't receive their grants"

Amanda Busby offered a measured view:

"We just need to have patience and hope for a good increase in February 2027. No use stressing about things we can't control."

Lynette Coetzee added:

"The ANC couldn't do anything about SASSA; let's see DA"

More Briefly News stories on SASSA

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News (joined in 2026). She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). Mungoni began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za

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