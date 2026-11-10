Coach Desiree Ellis confirmed a 23-player Banyana Banyana squad for the FIFA Women's World Cup preliminary play-offs in Morocco

The squad features key players like Thembi Kgatlana, Refiloe Jane and Hildah Magaia, with Mamelodi Sundowns heavily represented

Banyana Banyana need a top-two finish in Morocco to advance to the final qualification phase in February 2027

Desiree Ellis has named her final 23-player Banyana Banyana squad for the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup qualifiers in Morocco. Image: safa.net

Source: Getty Images

Coach Desiree Ellis has named her final 23-player Banyana Banyana squad ahead of South Africa's FIFA Women's World Cup preliminary play-offs in Rabat, Morocco. The team's target is a place at the 2027 World Cup in Brazil.

The tournament runs from 28 November to 5 December 2026 at the Mohammed VI Football Complex, and South Africa must finish in the top two to advance to the final qualification phase scheduled for February 2027.

Ellis names experienced and young talent

The squad combines seasoned internationals with younger players. Thembi Kgatlana, who plays for Tigres UANL in Mexico, leads the attack alongside Hildah Magaia of Saudi Arabia's Al-Ittihad WFC.

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Refiloe Jane returns through TS Galaxy Queens, while Glasgow City midfielder Linda Motlhalo brings her European experience to the camp. Mamelodi Sundowns contribute the largest share of players across all positions, with several others currently based in Denmark, Scotland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia.

Banyana Banyana full squad

Goalkeepers: Andile Dlamini (Mamelodi Sundowns), Kaylin Swart (JVW FC), Katlego Moletsane (Mamelodi Sundowns)

Defenders: Karabo Dlamini, Lebohang Ramalepe, Khutso Pila, Bambanani Mbane (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Antonia Maponya, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Fikile Magama (all University of the Western Cape)

Midfielders: Bongeka Gamede, Sibulele Holweni (both FC Nordsjælland, Denmark), Linda Motlhalo (Glasgow City, Scotland), Refiloe Jane (TS Galaxy Queens), Amogelang Motau (Club Tijuana, Mexico), Noxolo Cesane, Nonhlanhla Mthandi (both Mamelodi Sundowns)

Forwards: Thembi Kgatlana (Tigres UANL, Mexico), Hildah Magaia (Al-Ittihad WFC, Saudi Arabia), Wendy Shongwe, Nthabiseng Majiya, Ronnel Donnelly (all Mamelodi Sundowns), Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado (JVW FC)

The team was announced on Banyana Banyana's official X account.

Three matches to secure a World Cup spot

Banyana Banyana open their campaign against Chinese Taipei on 28 November at 16:00 South African time. They then face Ecuador on 1 December at 21:00 before wrapping up the group stage against Uzbekistan on 5 December at 19:00. Ghana and Papua New Guinea also feature in the preliminary tournament, though South Africa will not meet either side.

The two countries that progress from Morocco will compete in the final qualification round in February 2027, where the remaining spots at the Brazil-hosted Women's World Cup will be decided.

Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado's remarkable journey back to Banyana Banyana

Briefly News previously reported that Gabriela Moodaly-Salgado and her wife, Robyn, made WAFCON history during the 2026 tournament in Morocco. The couple achieved a milestone that had never been recorded at the continental competition.

Gabriela's appearance was particularly special after a serious injury disrupted her international career. Now back in Ellis' plans, she has another opportunity to make her mark on the international stage as Banyana Banyana chase a place at the 2027 FIFA Women's World Cup.

Source: Briefly News