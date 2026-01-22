Dr Zweli Mkhize expressed his readiness to contest the ANC leadership if nominated by party members

His comments come as the ANC prepares for an elective conference expected to take place in 2027

Potential rivals for the ANC presidency include Paul Mashatile and Fikile Mbalula

Veteran ANC leader Dr Zweli Mkhize has indicated that he is prepared to contest the party’s top leadership position if he receives nominations from ANC members.

Mkhize does not intend to retire from politics

According to IOL, Mkhize said he remained available to serve in any leadership role should ANC delegates support his candidacy. His comments come as the ANC prepares for an elective conference expected to take place around 2027, with no clear frontrunner yet emerging for the position of party president.

Political analysts and ANC insiders believe Mkhize could secure a senior position within the party, citing his continued support among ANC structures and regional powerbrokers. They caution that his path to the presidency would be difficult, largely due to the lingering fallout from the Digital Vibes scandal, which led to his resignation as Minister of Health.

Contested the ANC presidency in 2022

Mkhize previously contested the ANC presidency in 2022 but withdrew shortly before the election. His political career includes serving as Minister of Health, ANC treasurer-general and KwaZulu-Natal premier. He currently chairs Parliament’s Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs portfolio committee.

Support for Mkhize remains strong in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, particularly the Midlands region, where some ANC members said many provincial powerbrokers remain aligned with him. Analysts argue that corruption allegations linked to Digital Vibes continue to undermine his prospects, especially among branches outside the province. Other potential contenders for the ANC presidency include Paul Mashatile, Senzo Mchunu and Fikile Mbalula, although analysts note that the outcome will depend on branch nominations and delegate support.

What did South Africans say?

Social media had mixed reactions regarding the nomination.

Sibusiso Mthombheni said:

"Just when you thought the ANC couldn't sink any lower, Mr Digital Vibes throws his name in the hat, and you know delegates from that coastal province will have his back."

Mashiloane Lefa said:

"He will give his votes to someone else, then his seat in the National Parliament will be secured."

Bongani Stober Mahlalela said

"When COVID-19 emerged, this Cde was the Minister of Health, and he steered the ship in the right direction. I will always respect him for that; he is capable."

Tladi Phasha said:

"He doesn't give up this one."

Meno Meno said:

"Failed dismally in KZN and now thinks he qualifies to lead us nationally?"

