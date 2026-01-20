The African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, hit back at allegations that multimillionaire Patrice Motsepe is campaigning to be the party president

An unofficial campaign, dubbed "PM Siyavumelana," is gaining traction as supporters of Motsepe are campaigning for him to lead the former ruling party

Mbalula's response amused South Africans who roasted him, with some accusing him of being intimidated by Motsepe

Fikile Mbalula hit back against the Patrice Motsepe campaign. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Visionhaus/Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has once again dismissed allegations that multimillionaire and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is campaigning to be the president of the party. This was after Motsepe's supporters launched a campaign for him to lead the party.

Mbalula responded to a tweet on his @MbalulaFikile X account on 20 January 2026. The original tweet called the ANC an irredeemable party that has launched a campaign for Motsepe to be the next president. Mbalula was not happy with the tweet, and he hit back.

What did Mbalula say?

Mbalula corrected the original poster with a curt but sharp response.

"ANC processes of electing leadership have not begun. Therefore, don't impose a viewpoint of individual ANC members on the ANC as an organisation," he said.

Patrice Motsepe's unofficial campaign

Sunday World recently reported that at least 50,000 T-shirts bearing the words "PM Siyavumelana", an apparent reference to Motsepe, were printed at a Johannesburg printing company. Bejani Chauke, who was involved in the CR17 campaign, which put President Cyril Ramaphosa in the president's seat of the party, is said to be part of the campaign.

Motsepe previously dismissed the allegations that he was on the campaign trail. He spoke at a South African National Editors Forum event on 17 October 2025 and said that although he was loyal to the party, he respected all political parties in the country. He also made it clear that he had no political aspirations.

Fikile Mbalula responds to Motsepe's presidential campaign by supporters. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

South Africans amused by response

Netizens on X hit back at Mbalula, and some roasted him.

AMM said:

"Even Matamela's name was rallied around long before processes had begun. This is a period where people are lobbying others. It's unofficial, but it's very hot underground. That's how things work. Your name is also in the hat."

EFF Patriot asked:

"Are you threatened, SG?"

18Zwane said:

"Motsepe is giving you sleepless nights. Just go to the conference and run for the deputy or chairperson position."

Rayah asked:

"Why okare you are intimidated by Motsepe, SG?"

Rox said:

"You sound hurt, chief. You are ambitious."

Gwede Mantashe responds to rumors of presidency bid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe weighed in on the possibility of him becoming the president of the ANC. He joked that he was too old.

Mantashe spoke in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, in December 2025. He joked that while he was handsome, he would nevertheless not campaign to be the president.

