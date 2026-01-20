Global site navigation

Fikile Mbalula Responds to Allegations That Patrice Motsepe Is on the ANC Presidency Campaign Trail
Politics

Fikile Mbalula Responds to Allegations That Patrice Motsepe Is on the ANC Presidency Campaign Trail

by  Tebogo Mokwena
3 min read
  • The African National Congress's Secretary General, Fikile Mbalula, hit back at allegations that multimillionaire Patrice Motsepe is campaigning to be the party president
  • An unofficial campaign, dubbed "PM Siyavumelana," is gaining traction as supporters of Motsepe are campaigning for him to lead the former ruling party
  • Mbalula's response amused South Africans who roasted him, with some accusing him of being intimidated by Motsepe

PAY ATTENTION: Share Your Story on Briefly TV Life. Become Our Next Guest. Apply Now!

Tebogo Mokwena, affiliated with Briefly News, covered local and international politics, political analysis, and interviews in South Africa for Daily Sun and Vutivi Business News during his 10 years of experience.

Fikile Mbalula, ANC Secretary-General, weighed in on Patrice Motsepe's alleged presidential campaign
Fikile Mbalula hit back against the Patrice Motsepe campaign. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images and Visionhaus/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

JOHANNESBURG, GAUTENG — African National Congress (ANC) Secretary-General Fikile Mbalula has once again dismissed allegations that multimillionaire and Mamelodi Sundowns owner Patrice Motsepe is campaigning to be the president of the party. This was after Motsepe's supporters launched a campaign for him to lead the party.

Mbalula responded to a tweet on his @MbalulaFikile X account on 20 January 2026. The original tweet called the ANC an irredeemable party that has launched a campaign for Motsepe to be the next president. Mbalula was not happy with the tweet, and he hit back.

Read also

Patrice Motsepe's ANC presidential campaign kicks off, but South Africans have questions

What did Mbalula say?

Mbalula corrected the original poster with a curt but sharp response.

PAY ATTENTION: stay informed and follow us on Google News!

"ANC processes of electing leadership have not begun. Therefore, don't impose a viewpoint of individual ANC members on the ANC as an organisation," he said.

Read Mbalula's tweet on X here:

Patrice Motsepe's unofficial campaign

Sunday World recently reported that at least 50,000 T-shirts bearing the words "PM Siyavumelana", an apparent reference to Motsepe, were printed at a Johannesburg printing company. Bejani Chauke, who was involved in the CR17 campaign, which put President Cyril Ramaphosa in the president's seat of the party, is said to be part of the campaign.

Motsepe previously dismissed the allegations that he was on the campaign trail. He spoke at a South African National Editors Forum event on 17 October 2025 and said that although he was loyal to the party, he respected all political parties in the country. He also made it clear that he had no political aspirations.

Read also

Actress Thuli P and DJ Maphorisa reportedly rekindled their romantic relationship

Fikile Mbalula is not happy with the campaign to place Patrice Motsepe as the president
Fikile Mbalula responds to Motsepe's presidential campaign by supporters. Image: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images
Source: Getty Images

South Africans amused by response

Netizens on X hit back at Mbalula, and some roasted him.

AMM said:

"Even Matamela's name was rallied around long before processes had begun. This is a period where people are lobbying others. It's unofficial, but it's very hot underground. That's how things work. Your name is also in the hat."

EFF Patriot asked:

"Are you threatened, SG?"

18Zwane said:

"Motsepe is giving you sleepless nights. Just go to the conference and run for the deputy or chairperson position."

Rayah asked:

"Why okare you are intimidated by Motsepe, SG?"

Rox said:

"You sound hurt, chief. You are ambitious."

Gwede Mantashe responds to rumors of presidency bid

In a related article, Briefly News reported that ANC National chairperson Gwede Mantashe weighed in on the possibility of him becoming the president of the ANC. He joked that he was too old.

Read also

SA reacts to Julius Malema dragging Daliwonga on social media, "Does he own Slageng Club?"

Mantashe spoke in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, in December 2025. He joked that while he was handsome, he would nevertheless not campaign to be the president.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tebogo Mokwena avatar

Tebogo Mokwena (Current Affairs editor) Tebogo Mokwena is the Deputy Head of the Current Affairs desk and a current affairs writer at Briefly News. With a Diploma in Journalism from ALISON, he has a strong background in digital journalism, having completed training with the Google News Initiative. He began his career as a journalist at Daily Sun, where he worked for four years before becoming a sub-editor and journalist at Capricorn Post. He then joined Vutivi Business News in 2020 before moving to Briefly News in 2023.

Tags:
Fikile MbalulaANC - African National CongressPatrice MotsepeGauteng
Hot:
Nhlamulo baloyi Tony vitello Musa mselekus Lauren jbara Kjell brutscheldt