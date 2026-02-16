"Men Will Humiliate You": Woman Devastated As Cheating Boyfriend Gets Exposed In Live Broadcast
- A heartbroken Johannesburg woman learned on air during Anele and the Club on Radio 947 that her boyfriend of three years had been secretly seeing another woman
- Radio personality Frankie tricked the man with a fake call pretending to be from Marble restaurant group, offering a Valentine's Day dinner prize
- When confronted live, Thabang denied everything, claimed not to know the other woman, then bizarrely blamed AI for faking his voice before hanging up
In a dramatic on-air segment of Anele and the Club on Radio 947, a woman from Johannesburg was confronted with the shocking revelation that her long-term boyfriend, Thabang, had been unfaithful.
During the live show, Frankie, a host, duped Thabang with a fabricated call from the Marble restaurant group, announcing a Valentine's Day dinner prize.
The video was posted on the station's YouTube page on the 12th of February, two days before Valentine's Day, which added a curious layer to the story.
Thabang denies the cheating and gets defensive
When faced with the allegations during the broadcast, Thabang vehemently denied any wrongdoing, claiming that he had no knowledge of the other woman involved in the situation.
In a perplexing twist, he attributed his voice inconsistencies to the capabilities of artificial intelligence before abruptly ending the call.
What prompted the loyalty test on Thabang?
The lady, named Lebo, called Radio 947 spilling the beans on how her boyfriend had suddenly started going to the gym and smelling different.
She wanted to find out whether he was cheating since they live together.
The station's crew did not hesitate to get on the mission and the results did not disappoint as they unearthed a massive cheating scandal.
How did the test unfold?
The studio crew posed as representatives of Marble restaurant stating that they wanted to offer Thabang three dinner tickets for Valentine's Day.
Thabang chose the Tuesday after Valentine's Day. When asked who he would bring, He shocked the crew by not naming Lebo's name, a name which they had expected. Instead, he gave them a completely different name of another: Thabile.
Clearly jovial and relaxed during the call, Thabang share a cute little story about the worman's name starting with a T, saying that his friends call them T and T.
He also share that they had been dating for three months.
Mzansi reats with its signature humour
The internet community took to the comments section, marvelling at the story, while some made jokes about it.
One user, @thandototo, quipped:
"It wasn’t Thabang it was ChatGpT&T."
@pgpearnings speculated on the man's motives:
"Thabang sounds like he is very conceited and arrogant and I think that the only reason he moved in with Lebo is to save money."
@KarenBogatsu-w6r added:
"Men will humiliate you without blinking twice. Mind you, they are staying together."
Another user, @Got2goification, laughed:
"When Thabang pulled out the AI excuse! This guy is not part of us, we revoke his privileges 😂😂😂."
