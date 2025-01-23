John Legend sang for the incarcerated firefighters who battled the Los Angeles fires in the past days

A video of the US award-winning singer singing his hit song, Ordinary People, has gone viral on social media

Netizens are extremely unimpressed with John Legend choosing to sing for the visibly exhausted"heroes" and also his song choice

John Legend sang his song 'Ordinary People' for the firefighters in LA. Image: Arnold Jerocki/Michael Owens

American singer John Legend had his heart in the right place when he gave an impromptu performance for the incarcerated firefighters who assisted in battling the Los Angeles fires in the past days.

John Legend sings for firefighters

An X video posted by user @Julie_In_The_OC shows the award-winning singer and pianist singing his hit song, Ordinary People. He soon went viral on social media, but it was not for the right reasons.

Users expressed varying opinions, with the majority of them being unimpressed. Some argued that the song choice was not the right fit. However, others said they looked exhausted and just wanted to give their meal in peace.

Tweeps slam John Legend

People accused John Legend of having an ego so high it clouded his judgement.

@BwareLAFlare posted a meme:

"Ain't nobody trying to hear that right now, man."

@DMoss75 shared:

"I wouldn't want to hear that sitting on a beach watching the sunset with the wind going through my hair and glazing in the eyes of my husband. Definitely not after putting these fires out hot, hungry, thirsty, tired making sure my people are ok."

@RedNationZ_ asked:

"Incarcerated heroes or slave labour? Which is it?"

@CforCuriosity remarked:

"The ego to think they want to hear you sing while they eat after working a long shift."

@jeanpaulw joked:

"They must have committed the most heinous of crimes to get this kind of punishment."

@cdubzX86 stated:

"For some reason I have a feeling that firefighters aren’t the biggest John Legend fans."

