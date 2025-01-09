Many American A-list actors and musicians fled their homes after the Los Angeles Fire emerged

Actress Mandy Moore and others shared on their social media that they had to evacuate their homes due to the fire that spread to Hollywood Hills

Many netizens on social media shared pictures of the Palisades fire, and others shared their reactions

Many US celebs lost their homes due to the LA fires. Image: Paul Rovere

Some of the American A-list actors and musicians were among the thousand people who lost their homes in the tragic Los Angeles fires which emerged on Wednesday, 8 January 2024.

Hollywood events have been cancelled

The showbiz capital has been besieged by multiple out-of-control blazes, with Hollywood events, including a glitzy awards show and a Pamela Anderson film premiere, among those cancelled as firefighters battle flames in hurricane-force winds.

Recently, news outlets and netizens reported on social media about the growing Palisades fire, which had quickly spread out to the Hollywood Hills, leaving many celebs from the entertainment industry homeless.

Award-winning actress Many Moore shared on her Instagram page with her fans and followers how she and her children had to flee their home due to the fires.

She wrote:

"I love you, Altadena. Grateful for my family and pets getting out last night before it was too late (and endless gratitude to friends for taking us in and bringing us clothes and blankets). Honestly, I’m in shock and feeling numb for all so many have lost, including my family. My children’s school is gone. Our favourite restaurants are levelled. So many friends and loved ones have lost everything, too. Our community is broken but we will be here to rebuild together. Sending love to all affected and on the front lines trying to get this under control."

Netizens react to the fires

Many netizens flooded social media with their reactions to the flames that spread throughout LA. Here's what they had to say:

@Cat1962Miracle said:

"I worry about the escape routes. We know LA area freeways are packed even on normal days. Very scary. Probably a terror attack."

TechToTesla wrote:

"This is absolutely devastating. Five major wildfires in just 36 hours, with massive destruction and loss of life—both human and wildlife—are beyond comprehension. The scale and intensity of these fires are alarming and certainly feel far from normal."

@simulacra66 responded:

"No way this is normal by any stretch of the imagination. This is an attack by arsonists..!!!"

@mostlyrelatably replied:

"Not normal? There are major fires in CA at least every 1-2 years."

