One stunner in Mzansi left online users cracking up in laughter at her cheesy pickup line that went viral on the internet.

A petrol attendant's cheesy pickup line had South Africans amused. Image: @queenlouw

Source: TikTok

Cute petrol attendant's pickup line leaves SA in laughter

The social media user, who goes by the TikTok handle @queenlouw, shared an amusing video on the platform, which has since gone viral.

In the clip, the hun can be seen opening the fridge, where she has a funny facial expression. @queenlouw went on to say her cheesy pickup line that left peeps in a fit of laughter saying:

"I went to the fridge and got a snack and you were not there you."

The clip generated loads of views along with thousands of likes and comments on TikTok within two days of its publication. While taking to TikTok, the stunner simply said:

"Pookie, where you at?"

Watch the video below:

Mzansi is amused by the woman's antics

The online community was entertained by the petrol attendant's cheesy pickup line. They flooded the comments section, cracking jokes while some simply laughed it off.

Kat said:

"Bathong wena unleaded."

Coolvee got a juice added:

"My heart is on E! and you're the only one who can fill it up."

User wrote:

"I think she is trying to shell‐a us."

K commented:

"I went to the till to pay, and uh… you weren’t there."

Minz expressed:

"Yeyi wena we are in need of petrol and wena you are playing."

Mkhonza shared:

"Beautiful, which Shell are you working too? Am an attendant in Shell Salvokop Pretoria."

Source: Briefly News