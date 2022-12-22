A young woman took to social media to share her dismay after a man tried to flirt with her in her DMs

Lesedi posted a screenshot revealing how her suitor used a cheesy pick-up line that left her defeated

Many netizens responded to the post with laughter and jokes, with others encouraging she give him a chance

A woman had netizens with bellyaches from laughter after sharing a cheesy pick-up line a man used on her to try to get her number.

In a Twitter post, Lesedi (@lesedi_rx) shared that she had received a pick-up line that left her defeated before attaching a screenshot of the message she received.

The man had slid into her DMs and asked her:

"Do you know what rhymes with cucumber? Your number."

The best pick-up lines—whether cheesy or funny- should get someone laughing or blushing and make breaking the ice and getting the conversation started a little bit easier.

However, it seems this gent missed the goal badly.

Lesedi's amused followers couldn't help but respond with banter to the post:

@lobelororisang said:

“Kope o mofe tsone .”

@firstduma reacted:

"Greatest cook job right here."

@Missteemol replied:

"Chommie, send him the numbers please."

@DarioMatau commented:

"LET HIM COOOKM."

@KabeloMohohoma said:

“Traumatising Rizz.”

@unkleken_ wrote:

"Mofe chance chomi.‍."

Mzansi men drop hilarious pick-up lines to score date with a stunner

In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady who has over 12 000 followers on Twitter took to the platform on Sunday morning to play a fun game with men from around Mzansi.

@Mbarleigh captioned her post:

"Okay, the guy with the best pick-up line, I'm taking him for a lunch date and... GO!!"

In just one day, the post has attracted a massive response from those who are playing along and trying to be smooth with their words. Currently, it has close to 2 000 likes and almost 300 retweets as men are flocking to impress @Mbarleigh and win a lunch date with her.

