Woman Has Mzansi in Tears After Sharing Cheesy Pick Up Line a Man Sent Her in the DMs: “Mofe Chance Chomi”
- A young woman took to social media to share her dismay after a man tried to flirt with her in her DMs
- Lesedi posted a screenshot revealing how her suitor used a cheesy pick-up line that left her defeated
- Many netizens responded to the post with laughter and jokes, with others encouraging she give him a chance
A woman had netizens with bellyaches from laughter after sharing a cheesy pick-up line a man used on her to try to get her number.
In a Twitter post, Lesedi (@lesedi_rx) shared that she had received a pick-up line that left her defeated before attaching a screenshot of the message she received.
The man had slid into her DMs and asked her:
"Do you know what rhymes with cucumber? Your number."
The best pick-up lines—whether cheesy or funny- should get someone laughing or blushing and make breaking the ice and getting the conversation started a little bit easier.
However, it seems this gent missed the goal badly.
Lesedi's amused followers couldn't help but respond with banter to the post:
@lobelororisang said:
“Kope o mofe tsone .”
@firstduma reacted:
"Greatest cook job right here."
@Missteemol replied:
"Chommie, send him the numbers please."
@DarioMatau commented:
"LET HIM COOOKM."
@KabeloMohohoma said:
“Traumatising Rizz.”
@unkleken_ wrote:
"Mofe chance chomi.."
Mzansi men drop hilarious pick-up lines to score date with a stunner
In another story, Briefly News reported that a young lady who has over 12 000 followers on Twitter took to the platform on Sunday morning to play a fun game with men from around Mzansi.
Man blocks lady because she would not give him a chance after he said he has a law firm, Mzansi left howling
@Mbarleigh captioned her post:
"Okay, the guy with the best pick-up line, I'm taking him for a lunch date and... GO!!"
In just one day, the post has attracted a massive response from those who are playing along and trying to be smooth with their words. Currently, it has close to 2 000 likes and almost 300 retweets as men are flocking to impress @Mbarleigh and win a lunch date with her.
