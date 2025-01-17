Keyshia Cole's South African tour scheduled for January 2025 has been cancelled due to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires

The singer was set to perform at major venues in Pretoria, East Rand, and Cape Town following a previous postponement from September 2024

Fans on social media reacted with mixed emotions, citing poor marketing and financial struggles in January as potential factors for low turnout

Keyshia Cole’s South African concerts were cancelled due to LA wildfires. Image: Gabe Ginsberg

Source: Getty Images

American singer Keyshia Cole has cancelled her upcoming South African tour, which is scheduled for later this month.

Keyshia Cole's SA concerts canned

Internationally acclaimed singer Keyshia Cole's fans will not get to enjoy her timeless classics next week after the reports that her concerts were cancelled. The Sent From Heaven hitmaker was scheduled to perform at the Sunbet Arena in Pretoria on 24 January, Carnival City in East Rand on 25 January and the Grand Arena at Grand West in Cape Town on 26 January. The show was initially scheduled for September last year but was postponed to 2025.

According to a statement shared on X by entertainment commentator Phil Mphela, the singer was a victim of the ongoing Los Angeles wildfires that destroyed several properties. Part of the statement read:

"Citing the situation with the recent devastating fires in Los Angeles, Keyshia Cole’s South African tour, set to take place later this month, will not go ahead as initially planned.

"Current ticket holders will be notified via email with instructions on how to proceed by the end of next week."

Fans react to Keyshia Cole's concert cancellation

Social media users weighed in on the news of the star cancelling her SA concerts. Although many noted they could not afford tickets in January, Keyshia Cole is not the only big artist with shows in SA. Tyla also has a show in Pretoria this week.

@Ayola_M said:

"The timing was a lil audacious."

@meme_museum36 commented:

"Sent from heaven then what? Sithini after."

@Simphiweyinkoci commented:

"Asinamali ngu Januworry 😭😭"

@NalediGontse10 added:

"They didn’t really market the event. After the first postponement, it was evident that the January Show wasn’t going to happen."

@miss_TeeS1 added:

"She wasn’t meant to come because it was postponed and now cancelled🙄."

Keyshia Cole has announced the cancellation of her South African concert. Image: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

Fans excited as A-Reece announces his first upcoming show for 2025

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the Slimes couldn't be happier as their fave rapper and songwriter, A-Reece, shared some exciting news on social media.

The Mzansi rapper A-Reece had many fans and followers beaming joyfully as he announced his upcoming birthday celebration on his social media post.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News