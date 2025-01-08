The South African rapper A-Reece had many of his fans and followers excited as he shared some exciting news

The Mgani hitmaker announced on social media his first upcoming show for 2025

Many of his supporters and Slimes were excited as they shared how they couldn't wait to attend his event

A-Reece is set to host his birthday celebration. Image: Lefty Shivambu, Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

It's a new year, and the Slimes couldn't be happier as their fave rapper and songwriter, A-Reece shared some exciting news on social media.

A-Reece to host his 1st show in 2025

The Mzansi rapper A-Reece had many fans and followers beaming joyfully as he announced his upcoming birthday celebration on his social media post.

The upcoming event will be the Mgani hitmaker's first show for 2025, and The Slimes can't wait to see him perform. The star went viral after South African media personality Bonang Matheba confirmed she was a big A-Reece fan.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

A-Reece shared a picture of the event poster on his Instagram page and captioned it:

"Big 2025! Come celebrate with me on the 29th of March in the city, $limes. get your tickets, the link will be in my bio. I can’t wait to see you."

Fans excited about A-Reece's birthday celebration

Many netizens on social media shared their excitement about the rapper's upcoming event as they flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

lusandathesinner questioned:

"@originaljayjody broe when your brother coming to Durban?"

the_nigga_that_they_hate said:

"Bring back Reece effect."

oratile.modiise wrote:

"Let’s go and let’s enjoy!"

jeff_drips commented:

"We will be there for the boy."

kaizerbeatz responded:

"We’ll be there no matter what."

she.a.butter.baby replied:

"Now I gotta choose between your event and Phora's event."

A-Reece shoots his shot at Emtee

In more A-Reece updates, Briefly News shared online reactions to the rapper shooting his shot for a feature on Emtee's upcoming project, DIY 3.

Big Hustle has been working on his album for some time now, and it appears to be nearly complete and ready to hit the streets.

Source: Briefly News