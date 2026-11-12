LaConco publicly accused Mzansi Magic of stealing her concept for the upcoming show Amatshitshi Esimanje

The new show follows six young Zulu maidens navigating love, friendship and cultural expectations, said to be replacing Izingane Zesthembu

LaConco's allegations ignited a heated debate online, with some netizens urging her to take legal action

LaConco accused Mzansi Magic of stealing her concept for ‘Amatshitshi Esimanje.’ Images: _laconco

Source: Instagram

Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco has set social media ablaze after publicly claiming that Mzansi Magic lifted her original concept for their upcoming reality show, Amatshitshi Esimanje. A screenshot of her comment quickly did the rounds online, reigniting a long-running conversation about intellectual theft in South African television.

Amatshitshi Esimanje, which translates to "modern maidens," is set to follow six young Zulu women as they navigate love, friendship and the weight of cultural expectations. The show is reportedly stepping in to replace the popular Izingane Zesthembu on the Mzansi Magic schedule.

LaConco's bold accusation

While the announcement of the new show was largely welcomed by fans eager for fresh content, not everyone celebrated the news. LaConco, a beloved TV presenter, producer and podcaster, was particularly vocal in the comments, posting: "I created the concept bayeba kee (and they stole it), country hot mess!"

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Her allegation struck a nerve with many who have watched similar controversies play out before in the local entertainment industry.

LaConco claims the concept for ‘Amatshitshi Esimanje’ was originally hers and was stolen. Image: _laconco

Source: Instagram

A pattern of alleged concept theft?

This is far from the first time a South African broadcaster has faced accusations of this nature. In 2025, Moja Love found itself in hot water after former employee Thabiso Makhetha accused the channel of intellectual theft over the show Uth'uyikleva Bootcamp. The channel responded by issuing him a cease-and-desist letter, which pushed Makhetha to pursue legal intervention.

Two years before that, in 2023, the announcement of dating reality series Bae Beyond Borders, centred on four single South African women searching for love in Nigeria, drew similar allegations. Creators came forward claiming the concept had been lifted from a proposal they had previously submitted.

LaConco's claims have reopened those wounds for many in the industry, with the comment section filling up fast after the screenshot circulated.

Ke_Mpho_M suggested:

"Ehhh, she must produce proof and sue them."

SinazoGulukunqu wrote:

"I believe her."

Eliza_ndlovu alleged:

"I guess it's how they operate because the same thing happened to me."

Sazikazi7 reacted:

"Haybo, they're so wrong for that."

Mzansi Magic has not publicly responded to LaConco's claims at this stage.

See LaConco's message below.

L'Vovo gets his own reality show

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a preview of L'Vovo's upcoming reality show.

The show follows the Kwaito star's life nearly four years after a stroke forced him to step away from performing and move back home.

Source: Briefly News