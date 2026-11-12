The Gauteng Environment Department launched an investigation after communities across the province reported a strong, foul odour

The smell, caused by hydrogen sulphide gas, was detected across multiple regions simultaneously, including Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni and Johannesburg

Authorities say sensitive groups such as children and the elderly may experience headaches, nausea and throat irritation during odour episodes

Residents across Gauteng have been left puzzled by a persistent rotten egg smell. Images: Per-Anders Pettersson and Juan Algar

Source: Getty Images

GAUTENG - Residents across Gauteng have been left puzzled and uncomfortable by a persistent rotten egg smell that has swept through several parts of the province. The Gauteng Department of Environment has confirmed it is investigating the source of the odour and what caused it to spread so widely.

According to Jacaranda News, the smell is caused by hydrogen sulphide, a colourless gas that occurs naturally in some industrial processes and waste systems. At low levels, it produces a strong, unpleasant odour similar to rotten eggs. While it is not always dangerous, it can cause real discomfort, particularly for vulnerable people.

Who is at risk and what symptoms to watch for

The department confirmed that children, older adults and people with existing respiratory conditions may experience headaches, nausea and throat irritation while the smell is present. It stressed, however, that the recorded levels do not point to an acute public health emergency.

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The highest concentrations measured, including at the Springs Girls High School monitoring station, remained below the World Health Organization's guideline value of 110 parts per billion over a 24-hour average.

South Africa currently has no national air quality standard specifically for hydrogen sulphide, so the WHO guideline serves as the benchmark for assessment.

Where the smell came from and what is being done

Preliminary findings suggest the odour event was regional in scale, affecting Sedibeng, Ekurhuleni, the West Rand and Johannesburg around the same time. Atmospheric conditions, including slow wind movement and temperature inversions, likely helped the gas linger and drift across a wide area.

Investigators are looking at several possible sources, among them wastewater treatment plants, landfill gas, organic waste processing facilities and industrial sites that handle sulphur-containing materials.

No single source has been confirmed yet.

See X post about the report here:

Gaps in Gauteng's air monitoring

The investigation has also drawn attention to gaps in Gauteng's air quality monitoring network. Of 31 monitoring stations across the province, only 19 are fully operational. One is partially functional, and 11 are offline due to equipment failures, theft, vandalism, ageing infrastructure and budget shortfalls.

Repairs and upgrades are planned for the 2026/27 and 2027/28 financial years.

Mysterious noise concerns Cape Town residents

Briefly News also reported that residents across Cape Town's northern suburbs are losing sleep over a puzzling sound they cannot explain. A low, mysterious hum has been reported at night in areas including Table View, Parklands and Blouberg, and the problem appears to be spreading. Ward 113 councillor Sue van der Linde set up a dedicated WhatsApp line to collect reports and recordings from affected residents and148 submissions were received since the line was created.

Source: Briefly News