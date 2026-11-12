A TikTok creator in Polokwane noticed a street vendor who had gone the entire morning without a single customer

The man filmed a video of the hardworking woman selling snacks from a makeshift table on a busy city sidewalk

South Africans who saw the clip were moved and wanted to find ways to support the vendor themselves

A Polokwane street vendor sat behind her table of snacks and sundries for most of the day without a single customer stopping to buy anything. TikTok creator @tysonmaphoto walked past her that morning, noticed she had no business, and made a promise to himself to come back.

A man helped a vendor without a single customer. Image: @tysonmaphoto

Source: TikTok

The video, shared in September, was filmed on a city pavement with storefronts and traffic visible in the background. The woman's table was neatly laid out, her goods stacked and ready. What was missing were customers. In the clip, the creator returned to the vendor and helped her out. He described feeling a connection to her, saying she felt like family to him in that moment:

"I've seen this woman from morning. I was like, I'll be back and help her. And I did come back."

The video by @tysonmaphoto resonated deeply with South Africans who recognised the quiet dignity of someone showing up every day to try and earn a living. The vendor's clean, well-arranged table stood out to many viewers as a sign of her pride and effort, even on a slow day. Watch the moment he returned to help her:

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Mzansi discusses street vendor

South Africans flooded the comments on @tysonmaphoto's TikTok with messages of warmth and support:

@Mastermind 🥷🏽 said:

"She's my grandma, thanks bror"

@HlogiTheBarber17 noted:

"And her table is clean 🔥💯"

@💥Khomotso🌗❄️Meso'sphere✨🪩 wrote:

"Tell us where she is so we can go buy from her for support."

@Matlala828 shared:

"By God's grace, you came in."

@𖣂 Gavi🐦‍🔥 asked:

"As someone who lives far from Plk, can I send you money to give to her as my way of supporting her?"

@Pedro_Kobë said:

"She prayed for you bra. You're blessed 🙏🏾"

Other Briefly News stories about South African street vendors

Visiting content creator Tom Trotter stopped by a seaside food stall in Cape Town run by Soul by Zee , a nuclear medicine technologist pursuing her dream of opening a restaurant, and decided to buy out her entire remaining stock of roughly 20 unsold Chakalaka boerewors rolls after learning she was having a slow trading day.

a nuclear medicine technologist pursuing her dream of opening a restaurant, and decided to buy out her entire remaining stock of roughly 20 unsold Chakalaka boerewors rolls after learning she was having a slow trading day. A Soweto resident earned widespread praise as "Father of the Year" after stepping in to physically shield a vulnerable street vendor from a group of youths attempting to loot and harass the stall under the guise of anti-immigrant protests.

A viral TikTok video shared by @therealdjjingles captured an elderly street vendor desperately shouting "bamba, bamba" ("grab him, grab him") after a brazen thief casually picked up a full bag of his potatoes and ran off.

Source: Briefly News