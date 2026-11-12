Netflix announced a four-episode video podcast event built around Angie Martinez's never-before-heard interview with Tupac Shakur, conducted three months before his death

Martinez kept the tapes private for 30 years, and the trailer reveals a raw, emotionally charged Tupac speaking about betrayal, war, and survival

The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez premieres on 27 November, with a star-studded lineup joining Martinez to reflect on Tupac's life and legacy

Netflix released a trailer teasing a previously unreleased 1996 interview between late rapper Tupac Shakur and radio personality Angie Martinez. Image: Ron Galella

Source: Getty Images

One of hip-hop's most closely guarded secrets is finally coming to light. Netflix has revealed a trailer for The Tupac Tapes With Angie Martinez, a four-episode video podcast event built around a private interview that veteran radio personality Angie Martinez conducted with Tupac Shakur just three months before his death in 1996. The series premieres on 27 November.

The trailer is cut in a documentary style, blending what appears to be home-video footage and archival material with modern interview commentary filmed in a dimly lit indoor setting. On-screen captions and bold text graphics provide context around the East Coast vs. West Coast hip-hop feud that defined that era, giving the clip a tense, revelatory tone. Fragments of the original recording heard in the trailer reveal a candid and visibly frustrated Tupac.

"They crossed me. Now they crossed me. This is like war games right now. They shot me, sent me to jail. My family has never been protected." Martinez, reflecting on the experience in the modern-day footage, says she "didn't want anybody to die because of a conversation that I went to LA to go get."

Angie Martinez's 30-year secret

Martinez's decision to sit on the recordings for three decades has drawn significant attention since the announcement. At one point in the trailer, someone asks her directly:

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"You been sitting on this for 30 years?"

A moment of levity briefly breaks the gravity of the conversation when the lights apparently cut out mid-recording, prompting Martinez to say:

"Oh, the lights went out. Pac."

Joining Martinez to reflect on Tupac's life, legacy, and lasting impact are Matt Barnes, Big Boy, Bootleg Kev, Joe Budden, Charlamagne Tha God, DJ Hed, E.D.I. Mean, Erica Ford, Dream Hampton, Lil' Cease, Monie Love, Ed Lover, Aiyisha T. Obafemi, Wallo, and RZA.

Watch the video below:

Fans react to the announcement

The announcement has been met with a mix of excitement and scepticism across social media.

@TheElliottSmith wrote:

"Thirty years is a long time to keep a Tupac interview to yourself."

@marcj88 was more cynical:

"She was on record saying she would never release this. Money is drying up. Everyone is selling out."

@jrodxjrod expressed frustration with the format:

"Everything is a money grab. Who cares what Ctg n Joe Budden have to say ab this? Just release the interview by itself."

Duane was sentenced for the murder of Tupac

A Las Vegas judge sentenced Duane 'Keefe D' Davis to 40 years to life in prison for the murder of Tupac Shakur.

Davis was convicted of first-degree murder with a deadly weapon on 31 August, nearly 30 years after the iconic rapper's death.

Source: Briefly News