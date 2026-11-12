Legendary actor Mpumelelo Bhulose has not appeared on television since he departed from a well-known eTV telenovela

The actor recently caused a buzz online when a fan shared his photos on his social media accounts

Here's a breakdown of the TV shows the actor previously starred in and left

Where's 'Uzalo' and 'Imbewu: The Seed' actor Mpumelelo Bhulose? Image: PhilMphela

Source: Twitter

Soapie fans are wondering what happened to legendary actor Mpumelelo Bhulose, who previously starred in eTV's Imbewu: The Seed and SABC1's Uzalo.

The 54-year-old star was reportedly let go from Imbewu: The Seed, where he played the role of Zimele Bhengu.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela reported on his X account in 2018 that the actor was fired from eTV's Imbewu: The Seed.

Drum Magazine revealed on its X account in 2016 that the actor didn't leave Uzalo on good terms either, where he portrayed the character of Muzi Xulu.

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TVSA shared in 2016 that the star was snubbed by Mzansi Magic's Greed and Desire, where he portrayed the role of Xolani.

A fan of the actor Bokoromonio asked about the actor on his X account on 9 November 2026.

It is unclear what the actor has been up to since his departure from Imbewu in 2018, as he's disappeared from the spotlight.

South Africans comment on the actor's roles and exits

@Shaun52746748 said:

"Yes, he is a talented actor, but he treats acting as a hobby because he comes from a very rich family, and that is why he is so arrogant."

@BigGxabashe replied:

"This chap is blacklisted from the acting industry; apparently he’s arrogant, doesn’t respect people, is never on time, and thinks he’s Will Smith. He no longer gets bookings."

@NyathiWeka25276 said:

"He nailed the role of Gxabhashe."

@Chris_theBuz responded:

"Now that’s a question worth asking. Some people leave such a strong impression that their absence doesn’t go unnoticed. What happened to Nkululeko?"

@CoolyNicey wrote:

"This guy is a good actor, kodwa he ruined his career. That Moses role on Umthetho was gonna be good for him."

@GiftBFN said:

"Apparently, he is difficult to work with."

Where's 'Uzalo' and 'Imbewu: The Seed' actor Mpumelelo Bhulose?. Images: Mpumelelo Bhulose

Source: Instagram

Award-winning actors Abdul Khoza and Londeka Sishi join Uzalo

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that well-known Adulting and Scandal! star Londeka Sishi had secured a role in SABC1's popular soapie Uzalo.

Sishi, who recently bagged a SAFTA for her role in Scandal! was joined by legendary actor Abdul Khoza.

South Africans and fans of the soapie took to social media this week to congratulate the popular actors.

Source: Briefly News