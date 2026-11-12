Andrew Kirkby pitched a Red Bull-backed documentary about South African excellence two and a half years ago

The film features Trevor Noah, Temba Bavuma, Siya Kolisi and many more in what Kirkby calls the greatest cast of SA talent ever assembled

Kirby shared the news amid the Tatjana Smith controversy, reflecting on the challenges South Africans face when telling their own stories

Andrew Kirkby, a South African filmmaker and content creator, announced on 11 November that his documentary series What We Know had been nominated for Best Documentary after two and a half years in the making. The project began with a simple but ambitious question. As South Africa racked up wins across sport and culture, from Siya Kolisi lifting the Rugby World Cup to Dricus du Plessis becoming UFC World Champion, Kirkby wanted to understand what it was about South Africans that made them consistently punch above their weight on the global stage.

Filmmaker Andrew Kirby reacted to Tatjana Smith's controversial decision. Image: andrewkirkby / Instagram / Giorgio Scala / Getty Images

Source: UGC

He pitched the idea to Red Bull, and what followed was one of the most extensive productions he had ever undertaken. Working alongside two of the directors behind the acclaimed rugby documentary *Chasing the Sun*, Kirkby and his team travelled across the country, visiting the homes and communities of some of South Africa's most celebrated figures. The cast includes Trevor Noah, Temba Bavuma, and many others in what Kirkby described as possibly the greatest collection of South African talent ever brought together for a single production.

Kirkby described the project as a love letter to South Africa and the resilience of its people. He said in the announcement clip:

"On a personal note, I thought I knew this country, and after two and a half years of working on this project, I realised that I'd barely even scratched the surface."

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The announcement came shortly after Tatjana Smith's decision to represent the Netherlands rather than South Africa at the Olympics resurfaced in public conversation. Kirby used the moment to reflect on what South African filmmakers work through, noting the lack of resources, infrastructure and support that teams regularly face, and how they still find a way to deliver. He wrote:

"Listening to @tatjanaschoen ‘s post last night reminded me how many challenges South Africans face while filming this docuseries. We don’t always have the resources, support or infrastructure, but somehow we find a way."

Watch Andrew Kirkby's announcement for What We Know:

Mzansi celebrates SA excellence

Viewers can vote for What We Know in the Best Documentary category using the link shared in Kirkby's Instagram post. South Africans in the comments on @andrewkirkby's Instagram were overwhelmingly proud:

@coolstorybru_za wrote:

"Incredible 🇿🇦🇿🇦"

@jossmuhuturemy said:

"This sounds so inspiring! Voted 🗳️"

@debishaba shared:

"So proud of you, Andy, and our team. You were born for the screen. 🔥"

@francoismattheeviljoen added:

"One of the better ideas of the decade this country has seen come to life! 🔥🙌 Well done @andrewkirkby and the @iconic.agency team!"

@tashb_pilates wrote:

"This is epic! I have tears in my eyes being a proud South African!!! Well done for following the God-breathed prompt of your heart!"

@timweyer said:

"We want more stories from Andy NOW! 🔥👏"

@keanebalt noted:

"Who knew you're so good on camera. Also we made something epic."

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Source: Briefly News