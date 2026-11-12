SA content creator @robertaobakwemabe questioned why R31 million was spent on a World Cup trip while Swimming South Africa allegedly still owes Tatjana Smith money

The TikTok creator argued that passion alone cannot pay an athlete's bills, pushing back against Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's comments on federations

South Africans flooded the comments backing Smith's decision, citing corruption and the government's failure to support local athletes

A local man defended Tatjana Smith’s move to the Netherlands, saying athletes deserve proper financial backing. Image: @robertaobakwemabe / @ThabisoSithole

Source: TikTok

A local content creator has gone viral after weighing in on Olympic champion Tatjana Smith's decision to switch sporting allegiance from South Africa to the Netherlands. In a video posted on 11 November 2026, TikTok user @robertaobakwemabe explained that Smith made the move to secure better support for high-performance athletes, allowing her to focus on swimming without worrying about her financial future.

Why Smith left South Africa

Mr Mabe drew comparisons to gymnasts and athletes in other codes who have struggled to fund themselves locally. He directly challenged Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie's position that federations are responsible for managing their own athletes. His central question was blunt: how could R31 million be spent on a World Cup trip while Swimming South Africa allegedly still owes Smith money? His message was straightforward. Passion cannot pay the bills or secure an athlete's future, and when a country fails its champions, losing them to other nations is a reflection of poor leadership and governance.

Watch the content creator discuss Tatjana's decision in the TikTok video here.

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Many South Africans agreed that sporting stars cannot survive on passion alone when local federations fail to support them. Image: izusek

Source: Getty Images

Mzansi backs Tatjana Smith's decision

South Africans in the comments section of @robertaobakwemabe's video were firmly behind Smith's choice:

@user1683548130065 said:

"Smart move, my dear. There's no corruption there. You will go far."

@Ray wrote:

"Well done, girl. Don't wait for this government or the sports minister, who can't help the swimmers but only themselves to the budgets that were set aside for financial help."

@Gary McQuarrie commented:

"Who blames her? Well done, young lady!"

@Mark Laas said:

"All great sportsmen and women must look after themselves; it is what it is."

@WesleyLukeThatsME shared:

"Good for her. The way our athletes are treated is not ok."

@user957301611I8936 wrote:

"It's a no-brainer for her to go. The corruption in this country is too much."

3 Briefly News articles about Tatjana Smith

Olympic gold medallist Tatjana Smith is eligible to represent the Netherlands through dual citizenship inherited from her Dutch-born father, René, allowing her to pursue better high-performance support while keeping her four South African Olympic medals intact.

March and March leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma faced social media backlash for accusing authorities of failing to retain Tatjana Smith after previously claiming the Olympic swimmer was "never really South African".

Tatjana Smith’s switch to the Netherlands and Swimming South Africa’s R55,000 athlete levy for the World Championships have renewed public scrutiny of Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie’s R31 million 2026 FIFA World Cup expenditure.

Source: Briefly News