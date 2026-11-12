A partial building collapse on Flatbush Avenue in Brooklyn, New York, left 8 people confirmed dead and several others injured on 11 November 2026

A desperate husband rushed towards police barriers believing his pregnant wife was trapped inside the collapsed three-storey building on Bedford Avenue

FDNY rescue teams maintained communication with a person trapped beneath the rubble as crowds outside grew increasingly frantic

A husband feared the worst as rescuers searched. Image: NurPhoto and Michael M. Santiago

Source: Getty Images

A Brooklyn building collapse on 11 November 2026 sent shockwaves through New York City after a three-storey structure on Bedford Avenue and Flatbush Avenue partially gave way into an open construction site in the Flatbush neighbourhood.

8 people were confirmed dead. Several others were reported injured. But for one husband standing behind police barriers that night, the only thing that mattered was whether his pregnant wife was still alive.

A building collapsed in Brooklyn. Image: Michael M. Santiago

Source: Getty Images

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Husband rushes barriers in search of wife

ABC7 reporter Krista McNally was on the ground when the man sprinted towards police officers, visibly shaking and barely able to speak. He told her his wife was inside the building and that she was pregnant. When asked when he had last heard from her, he could not give a clear answer. He kept trying to push past officers to reach her, and the desperation on his face was impossible to miss. McNally reported live from the scene as police worked to hold back the growing crowd:

"The desperation in this man's voice and his face is just so painful to see."

FDNY teams confirmed they were in communication with at least one person trapped beneath the rubble. Firefighters and police officers worked through the night amid the wreckage as the scene grew increasingly chaotic, with onlookers pressing closer despite officers' efforts to clear the area.

New York City Public Advocate Jumaane Williams was also present at the scene.

Mzansi and the world react online

The clip spread rapidly online, drawing hundreds of thousands of responses from viewers who watched the husband's ordeal unfold in real time:

@NYNEWYORK:

"THEY JUST PULLED HER OUT!!!!"

@Kadda Sheekoff:

"She is ALIVE 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽"

@soencer___:

"She's been found omg!! She's alive"

@lisset:

"She was rescued!!"

@Success:

"THEY NEED TO STOP INTERVIEWING PEOPLE IN DESPAIR! THIS IS NOT RIGHT"

@Julio Johnson:

"Sometimes these reporters p*** me off"

The husband's pregnant wife was later found alive and pulled from the rubble. Photos captured Public Advocate Jumaane Williams embracing the man at the scene after her rescue.

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Source: Briefly News