Former Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo shared a sweet photo with her daughters at a mall on Thursday, 12 November 2026

Tshedi gushed over her girls with a heartfelt caption that left fans in their feelings

Fans could not get over the striking resemblance between Tshedi and her daughters

Malaika star Tshedi Mholo shared a cute photo with her daughters. Image: tshedimalaika

Source: Instagram

Former Malaika singer Tshedi Mholo gave fans a rare glimpse of her daughters on Instagram, and people simply cannot get over how much the girls look like their mother. The sweet snapshot, taken inside a mall with Dis-Chem Pharm visible in the background, was shared on Thursday, 12 November 2026.

Tshedi, who goes by the handle @tshedimalaika on Instagram, accompanied the post with the caption: "You are the embodiment of my heart. 🥰💗🧡💛" — a simple but touching declaration that resonated with her followers.

Tshedi's daughters are the talk of Mzansi

What caught most fans off guard was just how grown the girls appear, with many noting the uncanny resemblance between the former singer and her daughters. The photo drew an outpouring of affection from followers who could not hold back their reactions.

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Fans react to the adorable post

The comments section was filled with heart emojis and warm words. Here is what fans had to say:

@ciciworldwide: "They're so gorgeous. Aargh, how precious. 😍"

@thee_patrick_m: "🌹 🌹 🌹"

@keneilwe_tlholoe: "❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

@nkhumanepatricia: "😍😍😍"

@livhuemashudu: "😍😍😍"

@deeee2427: "♥️♥️♥️♥️"

@bekepash: "Baze bakhula bo😍❤️"

Tshedi rose to fame as one half of the beloved South African duo Malaika, whose soulful Afropop sound made them a household name in the country during the late 1990s and early 2000s. She has largely stepped back from the spotlight in recent years, making moments like this one all the more special for longtime fans who grew up listening to her music.

Bongani gets protection order

In a previous report from Briefly News, Bongani Nchang allegedly filed for a protection order against his former Malaika bandmate, Tshidi Mholo, on 8 November 2026.

The bitter dispute between the two centres on the use of the Malaika name, music rights, and the replacement of Tshidi as vocalist.

Source: Briefly News