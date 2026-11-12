Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha shared a behind-the-scenes wedding day transition video on TikTok on 11 November 2026

Her bridal squad included actress Pearl Thusi and author Ntando Rambani, dressed in sage and olive green gowns

Fans flooded the comments with excitement over the stylish mid-week celebration and Nadia's stunning transformation

Content creator Nadia Jaftha delighted fans with a smooth wedding transformation clip alongside her bridal squad. Image: @nadiajaftha

Source: TikTok

Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha gave her followers a real-time peek at her wedding day on 11 November 2026, sharing a fun transition video on TikTok that quickly captured hearts across South Africa. The clip, filmed on a wooden deck outside a timber-and-glass venue, opened with Nadia in hair rollers and pink slides, dancing and clapping alongside her bridesmaids in matching white satin pyjama sets.

Pearl Thusi and Ntando Rambani join the bridal party

Then came the beat drop. In one seamless cut, she appeared beaming in a strapless white wedding gown and veil, with her bridesmaids, now dressed in varied shades of sage and olive green with sunglasses on, celebrating around her. What made the video even more exciting for viewers was the company Nadia kept.

Actress and DJ Pearl Thusi was among the bridesmaids, as was author and mother Ntando Duma, now known as Ntando Rambani following her own marriage. Fans were quick to spot the familiar faces, with the comments section lighting up the moment they did. TikTok user @nadiajaftha chose to share the content on the day itself rather than wait, something her followers particularly appreciated. The wedding took place midweek, adding to the buzz around the celebration.

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Watch the wedding-day transformation that has Mzansi talking in the TikTok video here.

Viewers flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages. Image: @nadiajaftha

Source: Instagram

Mzansi celebrates Nadia's big day

South Africans filled the comments section with love and laughter:

@DM_Isaacs👑 said:

"You're just something else; do you know that? Love the vibe of you and the girls."

@Bee 🐝 shared:

"Congratulations, Nadia and Reese 🤍❤️. You look beautiful!"

@Claire Adams added:

"I love how we're getting wedding content on the day of and not waiting days 🧡 ❤️."

@Wenzile Fezeka joked:

"Pearl Thusi at the back missing the second clap 😂."

@kays_darica said:

"So deserving of this love. Congratulations Nadia. 🧡 You looked so beautiful ❤️."

@Zuta Bayat summed it up:

"Ah, man! She makes her own rules. Wednesday weddings are the rave 🌸 stunning."

3 Briefly News articles about weddings

Cape Town digital creator Nadia Jaftha tied the knot with her business partner, Reece Meyer, during a private outdoor ceremony.

A South African bride named Charné and her bridal party went viral online after hyping up their wedding reception with an unrehearsed, high-energy entrance complete with dancing, sunglasses, and whistles.

A local bride received a custom navy-blue floral gown, matching suits for her groom, and a mini wedding do-over from kind-hearted strangers after her original wedding outfit was mocked online.

Source: Briefly News