Danushca van Zijl publicly thanked the Lowveld community following a memorial run held in honour of her late husband on 11 November 2026

Local runners gathered at Mbombela Stadium to remember Antonie van Zijl, who died during the Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon

Van Zijl shared an audio message with the community as the running fraternity paid tribute to the fallen athlete

Danushca van Zijl has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Lowveld community after a memorial run was held in honour of her late husband, Antonie van Zijl, on 11 November 2026.

Danushca van Zijl has expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Lowveld community after a memorial run was held in honour of her late husband, Antonie van Zijl. Image: Danushca van Zijl

Source: Facebook

According to the Citizen, members of the local running community gathered at Mbombela Stadium on the morning of Remembrance Day to pay tribute to Van Zijl, who collapsed and died while competing in the Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon. His widow shared an audio message with those who came to commemorate his memory.

Runners gather to honour fallen athlete

The memorial run drew participants from across the Lowveld region, reflecting the deep connection Van Zijl had built within the local athletic community. The event at Mbombela Stadium served as both a farewell and a celebration of his passion for running.

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Antonie van Zijl's death during the Kaapsehoop Marathon left the Lowveld running community in mourning. The Tswelopele Kaapsehoop 4-in-1 Marathon is a well-known event in the Mpumalanga region, drawing athletes from across the country to its scenic mountain routes near Kaapsehoop.

A memorial run for Antoine van Zijl was held at Mbombela Stadium. Image: Loots Productions

Source: Facebook

Danushca van Zijl shares message of appreciation

In her message, Danushca van Zijl extended thanks to those who turned out to remember her husband and to the broader Lowveld community for its support in the wake of his passing. The memorial gathering reflected the unity of South Africa's recreational running community, which frequently rallies around its members during times of loss.

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Source: Briefly News