Londie London's name came up during testimony at the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 11 November 2026

An X user alleged she received a hijacked luxury vehicle as a gift from businessman Sphamandla Mabonga

Londie London took to X to address the claim directly after it began circulating online

Londie London broke her silence after she was linked to a hijacked car at the Madlanga Commission. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London has spoken out after her name was dragged into a controversy surrounding the Madlanga Commission, with social media users claiming she received a hijacked luxury vehicle as a gift from the late businessman Sphamandla Mabonga.

The claim emerged during testimony before the Madlanga Commission on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, when Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's appearance reportedly brought Londie's name into the proceedings. X user @FiscusKgosi amplified the allegation, sharing a tweet from @sanele nkosi which stated that Mabonga, described as a "businessman and hijacker," had gifted Londie hijacked cars. The same post noted that Mabonga was involved in a fatal shootout at Solo restaurant in Sandton, where two of his bodyguards were killed after he forced his way into the venue despite having been banned.

See the post below:

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Who was Sphamandla Mabonga?

Mabonga died on 7 March 2025, a day after the deadly confrontation at Solo Sandton. His death was confirmed by National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola. At the time, reports linked him to allegations involving hijacked luxury vehicles, though the full extent of those claims was still being investigated.

It is important to note that no finding has been made by the Madlanga Commission connecting Londie London to any criminal activity. There is also no evidence that she was aware of the alleged origins of any vehicle she may have received. Being named in testimony does not establish wrongdoing.

Londie London sets the record straight

The Afrohouse singer wasted no time responding to the claims. Responding directly in the comments section of the post, Londie London wrote:

"Unfortunately this isn't true 🙂."

See Londie London's response below:

Her brief but direct denial came hours after the allegations began gaining traction online, with some users calling for her to be summoned before the commission.

Here are some of the reactions:

@Ndaba_2025 suggested:

"She must be called to Madlanga and get arrested!"

@FiscusKgosi pushed back:

"Arrested? For what?"

@Ndaba_2025 doubled down:

"Dating criminal syndicates, she has been part of these killings of her boyfriends!!"

@FiscusKgosi responded with laughter emojis:

"🤣😂🤣😂🤣"

@MrNaturesdrip took a broader swipe:

"All the Slayqueens are thieves."

@Kutloannnno added:

"Don't be surprised; all these uneducated women have shenanigans."

Londie London reacted after she was linked to a hijacked car at the Madlanga Commission. Image: londie_london_official

Source: Instagram

Londie London allegedly marries in secret

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Londie London and her partner Kwena allegedly held a traditional wedding ceremony on 4 October 2026.

The couple got engaged in April 2026 after Kwena reportedly knelt for nearly an hour to win Londie over.

Source: Briefly News