FIFA's Dispute Resolution Chamber ruled against Marumo Gallants after a claim by Ivorian player Karidioula Tresor Mofosse, who made just one appearance for the club

The Betway Premiership side has been ordered to pay approximately R800,000 in outstanding remuneration and compensation for breach of contract

The Premier Soccer League club now have 45 days to settle the full amount or face a ban on registering new players both locally and internationally

Marumo Gallants are facing a FIFA-imposed transfer ban after the governing body's Dispute Resolution Chamber ordered the Betway Premiership club to pay approximately R800,000 to Ivorian player Karidioula Tresor Mofosse, who represented the side just once during the 2025/26 season.

Mofosse's sole appearance came in a Carling Knockout Cup fixture against Golden Arrows. FIFA documents seen by FARPost confirm that the chamber partially upheld his claim, awarding him a total of US$48,000 in outstanding remuneration and compensation for breach of contract. His remaining claims were dismissed.

What Gallants Must Pay

The ruling, handed down on 29 October 2026 and formally communicated to both parties on 6 November, breaks the payment into two portions.

Gallants must pay US$10,000 (approximately R166,000) in outstanding remuneration, with five per cent annual interest accruing from 2 December 2025.

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The club must also settle US$38,000 (approximately R630,000) in breach of contract compensation, with interest at the same rate from 12 December 2025. The notification did not include the chamber's detailed reasoning or clarify how Mofosse's contract came to an end.

45-Day Window to Avoid Registration Ban

Under Article 24 of FIFA's Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players, Gallants have 45 days from the ruling to pay the full amount, including accrued interest. Failure to do so will trigger a ban on signing new players in both domestic and international windows.

"The Respondent shall be banned from registering any new players, either nationally or internationally, up until the due amount is paid," FIFA stated in its decision.

Should the ban be imposed, it would remain active until the debt is fully settled, subject to a maximum of three consecutive registration periods. Either party may also request the full grounds of the decision within 10 days of notification in order to preserve their right to appeal.

Source: Briefly News