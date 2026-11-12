Nota Baloyi hit back at Cyan Boujee after she reportedly sent him R10 following claims by rapper L-Tido that he is broke

The music executive turned podcaster dragged Cyan Boujee's past promotion of the Alabuga Start scheme, which was linked to human trafficking

Nota's clap-back comes weeks after a fiery on-air confrontation with L-Tido on the Music Pulse podcast

Nota Baloyi threw shade at Cyan Boujee for teaming up with L-Tido to mock him. Image: lavidanota, cyanboujee24, l_tido

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi is not one to let a slight slide quietly. The controversial former music executive fired back at South African influencer Cyan Boujee after she reportedly sent him R10 following rapper L-Tido's public claims that Nota is broke and begging for money.

X user @33Music_Plug shared a screenshot on Wednesday, 11 November 2026, showing a caption that read:

"Thanks, L-Tido. Just sent Nota R10. 🤍," implying that Cyan Boujee, whose real name is Honour Zuma, had thrown shade at Nota by sending a symbolic R10 donation.

Nota did not hold back. He went straight for the jugular, referencing the influencer's controversial past.

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"Oh no, she didn't; we don't launder human trafficker money here... She must name her Top 5 L-Tido songs since she's shopping for a wack rapper stepfather!" he wrote.

See the post below:

Cyan Boujee's Alabuga Start controversy

The "human trafficker" jab is a direct reference to a scandal that rocked Cyan Boujee in August 2025. She had promoted the Alabuga Start programme, a Russian job and education scheme that targeted young women between the ages of 18 and 22. The programme promised international careers, free flights, housing, and Russian language classes in the Tatarstan region.

Investigations later revealed the scheme was linked to labour exploitation and human trafficking, with recruits allegedly placed in gruelling working conditions at a special economic zone involved in manufacturing drones for Russia's war in Ukraine. Cyan Boujee deleted the promotional videos and issued a public apology, saying she had been unaware of the scheme's true nature, treated it as a brand deal, and had not yet been paid when she pulled the content down. She later described herself as a victim of a deceptive recruitment and propaganda campaign.

Nota Baloyi vs L-Tido feud heats up

The beef between Nota and L-Tido goes back to 3 November 2026, when Nota launched an extended rant against the rapper during a live recording of the Music Pulse podcast. Co-host Sfiso dialled L-Tido mid-episode, sending the recording into chaos as Nota unloaded on the rapper over the phone. L-Tido's public response about Nota's finances appears to be his counterpunch to that confrontation, and Cyan Boujee's R10 moment was the latest shot fired in that ongoing war.

Peeps had plenty to say about Nota's response:

@MylifeDubula mocked:

"I'd rather be a wack rapper any day than be a man who calls the cops because another man chowed his girl. 😭💀 Imagine getting played in your own relationship and expecting the police to restore your dignity. That's not just an L; that's a HISTORIC L! 🤣"

@Modrich21840165 warned:

"People who live in glass houses should not throw stones."

@Ame_Mooh said:

"This comeback is weak; you should have ignored this one."

@Thabo_TD87 claimed:

"I don't think Nota's parents loved him growing up; his behaviour says it all. People who grew up not being loved behave as he does; growing up in a rich, dysfunctional family is not pap and vleis."

@ongathembeki remarked:

"Crash out of the century😭😭💔"

@simmy_zwane commented:

"They let her get away with being a human trafficker. But every dog has its day; leave her 🚮"

Nota Baloyi responded to Cyan Boujee teaming up with L-Tido. Image: lavidanota, cyanboujee24

Source: Instagram

Nota Baloyi leaks WhatsApp chats after L-Tido claims

Meanwhile, Briefly News reported that Nota Baloyi responded to L-Tido's allegation that he borrowed money from someone in his camp by leaking a WhatsApp conversation.

The former music executive said the screenshots told a very different story about the transaction.

Source: Briefly News