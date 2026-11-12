SANParks shared a travel vlog spotlighting Mapungubwe National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site in Limpopo

The video revealed how the kingdom thrived 800 years ago through gold, ivory, and trade routes across Southern Africa

Viewers can explore heritage walks, a wildlife reserve, and the point where South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe meet

SANParks shared a vlog of Mapungubwe. Image: South African National Parks/Facebook and Neil Aldridge

Source: UGC

South African National Parks (SANParks) posted a travel vlog on 11 November 2026 shining a light on Mapungubwe National Park in Limpopo. The video made the case for why more people should know about this corner of South African history.

The vlog, filmed on location, took viewers through hiking trails, rocky cliff landscapes, and the park's museum, all while narrating the story of one of Southern Africa's most powerful early kingdoms.

Mapungubwe's 800-year-old legacy

Around 800 years ago, Mapungubwe was the seat of a kingdom whose wealth was built on gold, ivory, and long-distance trade. The royal family lived on the hill that visitors can still climb today as part of a heritage walk. Inside the park's museum, artefacts including pots and beads offer a tangible connection to the people who once called this place home.

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Mapungubwe was recognised as a UNESCO World Heritage Site for its significance in African history. The park also sits at the confluence of three countries, the precise point where South Africa, Botswana, and Zimbabwe share a border, adding a geographic dimension to its already layered identity.

More than a history lesson

Beyond the heritage angle, the park offers wildlife viewing and sweeping Limpopo landscapes. SANParks also runs the Mapungubwe Lecture Series, which brings the story of Southern Africa's earliest known kingdom to wider audiences.

The video closed with a call that resonated with many viewers: that African history belongs to Africans, and that places like Mapungubwe deserve to be discovered firsthand.

View the Facebook video below:

South Africans react

Commenters on the SANParks Facebook page were quick to share their feelings:

Mo-Emi Pitse wrote:

"My Home"

Lekelebeše Oa Lehoaila Hlabamadi said:

"Yes, Ma'am!!"

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Source: Briefly News