A TikTok video captured the tense moments aboard a commercial flight that could not land at Johannesburg due to a fierce storm

The pilot announced the approach had become unstable and the aircraft had to circle back through the same storm for a second attempt

South Africans flooded the comments with laughter, relief and praise for the pilots who kept their cool throughout

A South African man recorded one of the more nerve-wracking flying experiences you will see on your timeline. @banele_mthiya posted the footage on 9 November, filming from his window seat as the wing disappeared into thick cloud during a severe storm over Johannesburg.

A man shared an ordeal on a commercial flight. Image: Manfred Irmer

Source: UGC

The clip captured the pilot's calm announcement over the intercom, explaining that a large storm had settled directly on the final approach to the landing runway. Because the approach had become unstable, the crew was forced to execute a go-around, pulling the aircraft back up before touching down.

The difficult part? The plane had to fly straight back through the same storm to try again. "Please do bear with us and we'll have you on the ground shortly," the pilot told passengers. The video by @banele_mthiya was tense as clouds filled the window before the aircraft finally broke through and the runway appeared below.

Go-arounds are a standard and safe procedure in aviation, though they can rattle even seasoned travellers. One commenter noted that flights on 8 November had already been intense, suggesting the weather system had been brewing for at least a day before this incident. What struck many viewers was not just the turbulence but how composed the pilot sounded throughout. Despite the drama unfolding outside the window, the announcement was measured and reassuring. Watch the tense approach and landing unfold in the TikTok clip below.

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Mzansi reacts to stormy Joburg flight

South Africans in the comments were characteristically unbothered, mixing humour with genuine relief:

@Lache 💕 wrote:

"I'm always drinking when I fly, I don't like stress"

@KushGod (KG) said:

"We got the best aviation in this country... that's one thing for sure!!"

@Miss Mpho joked:

"I love how we still book these flights, seeing that the weather is messed up 😆"

@Londeka Zwane added:

"The way pilots are always so chilled when giving updates 😭"

@Zah admitted:

"I'm still traumatised; I thought sengiyafa [I thought I was dying] 😭"

@c a y l l u m 🙂👋 praised:

"South African Airways has the best pilots in the world. They always get you to your destination safely. 👏🙌🤏"

Other Briefly News stories about frightening flight experiences

South African podcaster and award-winning marketing strategist Zethu Gqola recounted a terrifying FlySafair flight to the Eastern Cape while travelling to a friend's wedding in St Francis Bay, describing how an alarming landing issue left passengers visibly shaken.

TikTok creator @moratwemasima turned an adventurous morning hot air balloon excursion in Hartbeespoort into viral comedy gold after an emergency landing left her hairstyle in shambles.

Cape Town podcaster and marketing strategist Zethu Gqola recounted a terrifying FlySafair flight to the Eastern Cape while travelling to a friend's wedding in St Francis Bay, describing how an alarming landing issue left passengers visibly shaken.

Source: Briefly News