This lady did something adventurous in Hartbespoort with her wig on, and it ended in absolute shambles

People were amused as they watched how a hot air balloon ride ended with the woman's hair ruined

The video was a hit, and many thought the woman's bad luck with the hot air balloon was a funny scene

A TikTokker blogged her experience going on a hot air balloon in South Africa. The video shows that things did go quite as planned.

A woman went to Hartbeespoort for a hot air balloon experience, and it did not end well. Image: @moratwemasima

Source: TikTok

People who watched the video were amused as the woman detailed how it all went askew. With over 13 000 likes, the video got attention as many cracked up at the woman's misfortune.

Gauteng hot balloon adventure goes wrong

A woman on TikTok @moratwemasima went to Hartbeespoort to get on a hot air balloon. Sadly, the trip in the sky ended with an emergency landing this woman's hairstyle did not survive. Watch the video to see the woman's wig change before and after the ride:

Mzansi in tears over woman's failed hot air balloon ride

People love to get a good laugh at others' expense. This lady's hot air balloon vlog was comedic gold, and people commented with jokes.

Ncebazakhe commented:

"Thank you for warning us . I never factored in that such could happen."

robss.leigh commented:

"How did y’all end up like that."

Talenta/kim commented:

"Sorry."

Phila Thwala commented:

"I did it and enjoyed every moment but the landing was a tricky cause it doesn't have brakes but thank God we landed vertically."

Kayleigh commented:

"Yup let me scratch this off my list.."

Jackie Pope

"Can you still claim from RAF?"

Lee.ndelwa commented:

"Air-ccident"

