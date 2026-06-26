The Stormers have strengthened their long-term plans by signing several of South Africa's leading schoolboy rugby prospects for 2027

The latest intake includes SA Schools representatives and promising youngsters expected to shape the franchise's future

One well-known rugby surname headlines a group that has already attracted attention across South African rugby

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Stormers' players celebrate after scoring a try during the European Rugby Champions Cup Pool 3 rugby union match between Aviron Bayonnais (FRA) and DHL Stormers (RSA). Image:Gaizka IROZ

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The Stormers have strengthened their long-term plans after securing 13 of South Africa's leading schoolboy rugby talents for their 2027 Rugby Institute intake, with Jacobus de Villiers, the younger brother of Stormers flanker Paul de Villiers, among the standout recruits. The announcement forms part of the franchise's ongoing Project 2029 strategy, which focuses on developing home-grown talent.

Stormers continue investing in South Africa's top rugby talent

The intake follows the successful revival of the Stormers Rugby Institute in 2026. The programme has already produced encouraging results, with five members of the current intake earning selection for the Junior Springboks ahead of the World Rugby Under-20 Championship.

KickOff reports that Markus Müller, one of this year's institute players, made his DHL Stormers debut against Glasgow Warriors in April. He later represented SA 'A' against Zimbabwe.

The 2027 class includes two players who represented SA Schools in 2025. Another three featured for SA Schools 'A' despite still being in Grade 11.

Among the headline names are Oakdale loose forward Jacobus de Villiers and Grey College fullback Lamla Mgedezi. Both of whom are aiming to earn another SA Schools call-up.

John Dobson explains Project 2029 vision

Stormers Director of Rugby John Dobson said the franchise is pleased with the calibre of players joining the programme.

"We've already seen the impact that the revival of the institute has had this year and, once again, we have been able to attract the cream of the crop for 2027."

He added:

"This is a crucial building block in Project 2029, and we are very excited to see how these players develop and come through our system."

Dobson also said the latest intake aligns with the Stormers' long-term recruitment model.

"There is so much talent in this region, and we have carefully selected this group, so we have full faith in these players who have decided to start their professional journey with us."

He continued:

"We have also made some tactical acquisitions from outside the Western Cape as we plan for the future and look to build a squad profile to help us compete with the best in the world and sustain the highest standards across the board."

Who joins the Stormers Rugby Institute?

Kyle Burger – Oakdale- (Loosehead prop) Adrian Smith – Oakdale (Hooker) Juvan Burden – Stellenberg – (Lock) Bernhardt Schulze – Paarl Gim – (Lock) Hendre van Zyl – Paarl Gim – (Loose forward) Jacobus de Villiers – Oakdale – (Loose forward) Mickyle Booise – Paarl Gim – (Scrumhalf) Ethan van Biljon – Stellenberg – (Flyhalf/Fullback) Achmat Behardien – WBHS – (Flyhalf) Ethan Barker – Paarl Gim – (Centre) Tiaan Basson – Paul Roos – (Centre) Anesu Kuzonyei – Northwood – (Wing) Lamla Mgedezi – Grey College – (Fullback)

The latest signings underline the Stormers' commitment to building a competitive squad through youth development, with Project 2029 remaining central to the franchise's long-term ambitions.

Cheslin Kolbe will mark his return to the Stormers on 1 July 2026. Image: cheslinkolbe

Source: Twitter

Cheslin Kolbe's emotional Stormers return explained

Briefly News also reported that Springbok star Cheslin Kolbe revealed the heartbreaking family moment that ultimately convinced him to return to the Stormers after spending nine years playing overseas.

Kolbe said seeing his young son almost fail to recognise him after six months apart made him realise it was time to come home.

Source: Briefly News