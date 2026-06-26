Kaizer Chiefs are set for a major FIFA financial windfall after Bafana Bafana advanced beyond the FIFA World Cup group stage

Defender Bradley Cross has not played yet, but his place in the official squad still counts towards FIFA's club payments

The total amount could increase further if South Africa continue their historic run in the tournament

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President of FIFA Gianni Infantino (R) and Jessica Motaung (L), marketing director of the Kaizer Chiefs Football Club at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg on November 11, 2023. Image: PHILL MAGAKOE/AFP

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana's place in the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup is set to bring Kaizer Chiefs a sizeable financial reward, with Amakhosi expected to receive about R6.4 million through FIFA's Club Benefits Programme. The payment is linked to defender Bradley Cross' inclusion in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad and could rise further if South Africa progress deeper into the competition.

FIFA Club Benefits Programme boosts Kaizer Chiefs

FIFA announced on 5 June 2026 that it had expanded its Club Benefits Programme ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, increasing the total fund to US$355 million (about R6.4 billion).

According to FIFA, the programme rewards clubs that release players for both World Cup qualifiers and the final tournament.

FIFA said:

"With a substantially higher number of clubs expected to receive funding than in previous editions, the FIFA World Cup 2026 will deliver an unprecedented financial impact across clubs at global level."

The governing body also explained:

"Payments will be calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, taking into account both squad inclusion and the duration of each player's involvement."

Why Bradley Cross is earning Chiefs millions

Although Bradley Cross has yet to make an appearance for Bafana Bafana during the tournament, Kaizer Chiefs still qualify for the payment. This is because FIFA bases the compensation on a player's inclusion in the official squad rather than the number of minutes played.

Before the tournament began, Amakhosi were expected to receive roughly R2.4 million. However, South Africa's progression to the knockout stage has extended Cross' stay at the tournament, pushing the projected payment to approximately R6.4 million.

More FIFA money could still be on the way

The final figure may increase if Bafana Bafana continue their impressive World Cup campaign. Each additional day that Cross remains part of the tournament increases the amount payable to Kaizer Chiefs under FIFA's payment formula.

The club could also benefit from separate payments linked to players involved during the World Cup qualifying campaign, as FIFA has, for the first time, included qualifying matches in its Club Benefits Programme.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said:

"More clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football."

With South Africa still dreaming of an extended World Cup run, Kaizer Chiefs have every reason to cheer Bafana Bafana's continued success both on and off the pitch.

How much Kaizer Chiefs will earn from FIFA after Bafana Bafana reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage, and why Bradley Cross could help increase the payout. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

Bafana Bafana climb FIFA live rankings after South Korea victory

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's historic 1-0 victory over South Korea has delivered another major boost beyond their place in the FIFA World Cup knockout stage.

Hugo Broos' side have climbed six places to 54th in FIFA's live world rankings, underlining the impact of their impressive performances at the tournament.

Source: Briefly News