Orlando Pirates are set for a multi-million-rand FIFA windfall after Bafana Bafana reached the World Cup knockout stages

Eight Buccaneers players in Hugo Broos' squad have significantly boosted the club's earnings through FIFA's Club Benefits Programme

The payout could increase even further if South Africa continue their remarkable FIFA World Cup journey

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Bafana Bafana's run to the FIFA World Cup knockout stages is also paying off for Orlando Pirates. Image: orlandopirates

Source: Twitter

Orlando Pirates are in line for a massive financial boost after Bafana Bafana secured qualification for the knockout stages of the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Buccaneers are expected to receive millions of rand through FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme, which rewards clubs for releasing players to represent their national teams.

The payout follows South Africa's progression to the Round of 32, extending the stay of Pirates' players at the tournament and increasing the club's share of FIFA's record-breaking compensation fund.

Orlando Pirates set for FIFA Club Benefits Programme windfall

FIFA announced earlier this month that its 2026 FIFA World Cup Club Benefits Programme has increased to US$355 million (approximately R5.84 billion). The governing body confirmed that clubs releasing players for the tournament finals will receive payments calculated on a per-player, per-day basis, while qualifiers are also included in the programme for the first time.

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According to FIFA, clubs will receive a minimum anticipated payment of around US$5,000 (about R82,250) per player for every day they remain involved in the final tournament.

Orlando Pirates have eight players in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad: Sipho Chaine, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Thalente Mbatha, Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, Relebohile Mofokeng, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Evidence Makgopa.

Based on FIFA's payment structure and Bafana Bafana's progress to the knockout rounds, the Buccaneers are projected to earn approximately R56.15 million.

Bafana Bafana's World Cup success could increase payout

The estimated figure is not necessarily final. Should Bafana Bafana defeat Canada and advance further in the competition, Orlando Pirates' earnings will continue to grow because FIFA's payments are linked to the number of days players remain with their national team during the tournament.

Importantly, FIFA explained that payments are determined by a player's inclusion in the official tournament squad rather than the number of minutes played on the pitch.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the expanded programme was designed to reward clubs worldwide for developing and releasing players to their national teams.

He said the programme would "deliver US$355 million back to club football" while recognising "their essential contribution to the success of international football."

Relebohile Mofokeng is one of 8 players from Orlando Pirates in the Bafana Bafana squad. Image: relebohile_ratomo_15

Source: Instagram

Orlando Pirates among South Africa's biggest beneficiaries

With eight representatives in South Africa's squad, Orlando Pirates stand among the biggest beneficiaries of Bafana Bafana's impressive World Cup campaign.

Beyond the pride of seeing so many players represent the country on football's biggest stage, the Soweto giants are also poised to receive one of the largest FIFA payments ever earned by a South African club through the Club Benefits Programme.

Should South Africa continue making history in the tournament, the financial reward for the Buccaneers is expected to rise even further.

Bafana Bafana's success is proving valuable both on and off the pitch. While the national team continues chasing World Cup glory, Orlando Pirates are set to benefit financially through FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme, with even greater rewards possible if South Africa advance beyond the Round of 32.

Teboho Mokoena linked with Saudi Pro League move

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana midfielder Teboho Mokoena has reportedly attracted official interest from Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Taawoun and Al-Ettifaq. This follows his impressive performances at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The reported offers have placed the Mamelodi Sundowns star at the centre of fresh transfer speculation ahead of the new season.

Source: Briefly News