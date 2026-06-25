Mamelodi Sundowns are in line for a major FIFA payout after Bafana Bafana reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage with eight players in the squad

FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme is rewarding clubs that release players, with Sundowns emerging as one of the biggest beneficiaries

The amount could still grow if Hugo Broos' side continue their impressive run deeper into the tournament

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

How much Mamelodi Sundowns will earn from FIFA after Bafana Bafana reached the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage has been revealed. Image: Masandawana

Source: Twitter

South Africa's progress to the knockout stage of the 2026 FIFA World Cup has not only created excitement for Bafana Bafana supporters but is also set to deliver a significant financial reward for Mamelodi Sundowns. The Betway Premiership champions are expected to receive an estimated R56.15 million through FIFA's Club Benefits Programme after eight of their players featured in Hugo Broos' World Cup squad.

Mamelodi Sundowns set for FIFA windfall

Following Bafana Bafana's historic group-stage qualification, Sundowns have emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme.

The Brazilians contributed eight players to South Africa's World Cup squad: Ronwen Williams, Khuliso Mudau, Khulumani Ndamane, Aubrey Modiba, Teboho Mokoena, Jayden Adams, Iqraam Rayners and Themba Zwane.

FIFA announced on 5 June 2026 that the programme will distribute a record US$355 million (about R5.84 billion) to clubs worldwide. Of that amount, US$250 million (about R4.11 billion) has been reserved for clubs whose players participate in the final tournament, with payments calculated on a per-player, per-day basis.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said the programme was designed to reward clubs for their contribution to international football.

"Thousands of clubs around the world contribute every day to the development of players who dream of representing their countries at the FIFA World Cup," Infantino said.

"More clubs than ever before will receive a share of the financial benefits generated by the FIFA World Cup, recognising their essential contribution to the success of international football."

FIFA's Club Benefits Programme explained

According to FIFA, clubs receive compensation based on a player's inclusion in the official World Cup squad rather than the amount of playing time they receive.

The world football governing body also confirmed that the expanded programme now includes qualifying matches for the first time, with US$100 million (about R1.65 billion) allocated to clubs that released players during the qualification campaign.

FIFA explained that payments for the final tournament are calculated according to the number of days each player remains with their national team, meaning clubs continue earning while their players stay in the competition.

Bafana Bafana's run to the 2026 FIFA World Cup knockout stage is set to earn Mamelodi Sundowns an estimated R56.15 million through FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme. Image: Carl Recine

Source: Getty Images

More money possible if Bafana Bafana keep winning

Sundowns' projected payout of around R56.15 million could still increase if Bafana Bafana defeat Canada and advance further in the tournament.

Every additional day South Africa remains in the World Cup means further compensation for clubs releasing players under FIFA's payment model.

With Bafana Bafana chasing more history on the pitch, Sundowns could enjoy an even bigger financial reward before the tournament concludes.

Bafana Bafana's impressive World Cup campaign is proving beneficial both on and off the field. While Hugo Broos' side continue pursuing success in the knockout rounds, Mamelodi Sundowns are set to receive a substantial financial boost through FIFA's expanded Club Benefits Programme, with the final amount depending on how far South Africa progress.

Bafana Bafana's FIFA rankings surge after South Korea triumph

Briefly News also reported that Bafana Bafana's famous 1-0 FIFA World Cup victory over South Korea delivered another major reward away from the pitch, with Hugo Broos' side climbing six places in FIFA's live world rankings.

The latest rankings boost has added even more excitement ahead of South Africa's Round of 32 clash against Canada, with another positive result capable of lifting Bafana Bafana even higher as their remarkable World Cup journey continues.

Source: Briefly News