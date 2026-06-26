Benni McCarthy believes one Bafana Bafana player was crucial to South Africa's historic victory over South Korea at the FIFA World Cup

The former striker highlighted the player's selfless contribution, saying his performance created opportunities for teammates despite not getting on the scoresheet

McCarthy also explained why the Orlando Pirates forward deserves greater recognition after helping Hugo Broos' side reach the World Cup Round of 32

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Bafana Bafana legend Benni McCarthy singled out one player who particularly impressed him during South Africa's stunning 1-0 victory over South Korea on Thursday.

McCarthy, who is the head coach of the Kenyan national team, heaped praise on Orlando Pirates striker Evidence Makgopa for his contribution to the historic win, which secured Bafana Bafana a place in the Round of 32 at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Makgopa was rewarded with his first start of the tournament and justified Hugo Broos' decision by producing an influential display. It was his third appearance of the competition after coming off the bench in South Africa's opening group-stage matches against Mexico and the Czech Republic.

Benni McCarthy explains why Evidence Makgopa stood out

McCarthy described Makgopa as the focal point of Bafana Bafana's attack, applauding the striker's relentless pressing, physical presence and ability to keep South Korea's defenders under constant pressure.

The former Manchester United striker said Makgopa's work rate was instrumental in disrupting South Korea's build-up play throughout the match.

He explained that Makgopa and Relebohile Mofokeng pressed as a unit, closing passing lanes and making it difficult for the South Koreans to settle in possession. Their coordinated movement ensured the opposition rarely had the time or space to play out from the back.

McCarthy also highlighted Makgopa's dominance in aerial duels, noting that the Pirates forward competed for every long ball and prevented South Korea from regaining possession comfortably. According to the former striker, those contests often allowed players such as Oswin Appollis and Mofokeng to collect the second balls and launch attacks.

McCarthy hopes Makgopa adds goals to his performances

McCarthy further praised Makgopa's hold-up play, saying the striker consistently stretched the South Korean defence and provided Bafana Bafana with an important outlet whenever they came under pressure. By occupying multiple defenders, Makgopa created more space for Mofokeng to receive the ball, pick out passes and influence the game in advanced areas.

"It was just a shame that, after the performance he produced, he didn't score a goal because that would have been the perfect reward. As a coach, I want to see my striker doing all the hard work, sacrificing for the team and putting in an unbelievable shift. But when you also score, you give yourself that extra reward because you've put the ball in the back of the net," he added.

Ronwen Williams says Hugo Broos deserves a statue

Briefly News previously reported that Bafana Bafana goalkeeper Ronwen Williams had glowing praise for head coach Hugo Broos after South Africa's historic triumph over South Korea on Thursday.

Williams explained that Broos consistently protected the squad from mounting pressure, taking on criticism himself so the players could concentrate on delivering results on the field.

Source: Briefly News