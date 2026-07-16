Toyota South Africa admitted Chinese car brands now dominate the entry-level pricing space in the market

Senior PR manager Riaan Esterhuysen said Chinese brands pulled buyers toward lower and mid-tier vehicle segments

A TransUnion report shows Chinese brand sales in South Africa jumped 75% year-on-year in early 2026

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

A Toyota Land Cruiser Prado vehicle. Image: Thekwini Toyota Kokstad

Source: Facebook

Toyota South Africa admitted on 15 July 2026 that it cannot compete with Chinese car brands at entry-level pricing, TikTok creator EJV shared the news online, and Mzansi motorists began debating online.

Toyota explains RAV4 price gap

According to a report by Bizcommunity, Riaan Esterhuysen made the remark during a Q&A session at the new RAV4’s local launch event. A journalist asked about the price gap between the RAV4’s top and entry variants. The range-topping 2.5 PHEV costs R1,043,900, while the entry HEV GX costs R770,500.

Esterhuysen said the new RAV4 was moved deliberately into a more premium segment. He explained that Chinese brands have captured South Africa’s entry-level car market completely. These brands changed the market by shifting buyers toward lower and mid-tier options. Chinese brands also lure used car buyers by offering upgraded, affordable new models instead. Esterhuysen said Toyota simply cannot match those entry-level prices at this time.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Chinese brands currently make up more than 19% of new vehicle sales locally. That means almost one in five new cars sold here comes from China. A TransUnion report also shows Chinese brand sales grew 75% year-on-year this quarter. The cheapest electric car in South Africa remains the Geely E2 model. The cheapest plug-in hybrid available locally is currently the BYD Atto 2.

The new RAV4 also launched alongside Toyota’s first electric model, the bz4X. Toyota drove media through Cape Town, Tulbagh and Paternoster during the launch event. The petrol engine option produces 127kW and 203Nm from a 2.0-litre unit.

A hybrid variant offers 137kW and 221Nm using a smaller lithium-ion battery pack. The plug-in hybrid model delivers 225kW with a 142km electric-only driving range. A sportier RAV4 GR-S variant features lower suspension and 20-inch wheels.

Toyota said dealers now offer direct charging for hybrid and electric customers. The brand said it will not build its own public charging stations. Esterhuysen called the charging infrastructure situation in South Africa quite complicated overall.

Mzansi reacts to Toyota’s honesty

South Africans flooded the comments section after the report went viral online. Some praised Toyota’s quality and said they would keep buying the brand. Others said Chinese vehicles now offer better value and sleek modern designs. A few users joked that Toyota’s prices now rival premium brands like BMW.

See the report on this TikTok video below:

Source: Briefly News