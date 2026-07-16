A South African man filmed riders stranded upside down on a ride at Gold Reef City theme park as he walked past

The video showed passengers suspended in the air on a ride, sparking safety concerns online

South Africans flooded the comments with jokes and concerns about ride maintenance at the popular Joburg attraction

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Riders were reportedly stuck for more than 5 minutes: Image: @The Property Dealmaker

Source: Facebook

A South African man left Mzansi concerned after sharing a video showing riders seemingly stuck upside down on a ride at Gold Reef City in Johannesburg. Mzansi weighed in on the moment.

Aslam du Toit, known as The Property Dealmaker, posted the clip on 15 July 2026, capturing a selfie moment at the theme park before switching to footage of the seemingly stuck High Flying Maverick ride with riders suspended high in the air. His video highlighted the plight of the stranded riders, writing:

“Stuck upside down on a ride at Gold Reef City...Yip... that’s people up there.”

He also reported that the park did get the people down after about 5 - 6 minutes.

Briefly News reached out to Gold Reef for comment but did not receive a response by time of publication.

Key Safety Measures for Theme Parks

Theme parks must have strong safety systems to protect visitors, staff, and facilities. This includes training employees for emergencies, conducting regular ride inspections, and maintaining clear signs and communication. Operators should enforce ride restrictions, monitor visitor numbers, prepare for severe weather, and maintain proper incident reporting procedures. Using technology for crowd control and safety monitoring can improve operations. Cleanliness is also essential, with regular sanitation, waste management, and hygiene practices helping create a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

View the Facebook video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Gold Reef City scare

South Africans had plenty to say in the comments of his page:

@Cershwynne Hoffman wrote:

"Final destination 6"

@Kevin Swanepoel noted:

"Recently similar happened to Tower of Terror. Are they maintaining the rides. Until someone gets hurt or more serious"

@Jane Mamoneuwa Kheswa-Buthelezi joked:

"Nka lla the whole of SA to hear my cry for help 😢😭"

@Hlehle M'sihles added:

"That time you have to pay R395 to get in"

@Rich Sibusiso Hlatshwayo quipped:

"lol taking a ride in Gold Reef City is for people with death wishes"

More Briefly News Stories on theme parks

A woman tracked every expense during a day at Gold Reef City for herself and a plus one, revealing they spent R1,204 on tickets, snacks, transport and other costs, leaving Mzansi debating whether the experience is worth the price.

Gold Reef City is a Johannesburg theme park offering thrill rides, family attractions, entertainment, dining and heritage experiences, with visitors able to enjoy full-day access to rides and attractions through online ticket bookings.

A woman sued Gold Reef City for R3.6 million after claiming she suffered serious injuries on the Anaconda ride, saying her leg became trapped during the attraction and caused multiple fractures, while the theme park denied responsibility.

Source: Briefly News