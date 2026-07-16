Jayden Adams’ tragic death has reignited conversations around mental health in football, with athletes facing intense pressure away from the spotlight

Lyle Foster’s past battle with depression has also highlighted the importance of supporting players beyond their performances on the pitch

Briefly News spoke exclusively to mental health expert Dr Faith Mahlangu about why sporting organisations need to prioritise athlete wellbeing

The sudden death of Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams has once again placed the mental health struggles faced by professional athletes under the spotlight.

Jayden Adams looks on during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium on June 11, 2026, in Mexico City, Mexico. Image: Chris Brunskill

Source: Getty Images

The 25-year-old’s passing sparked widespread conversations about the emotional pressures players experience behind the scenes, with many fans and sporting figures reflecting on the importance of mental wellbeing in football.

Another South African football star, Lyle Foster, has also been one of the stars who has gone through a rough patch in his mental health, having been given time away to deal with depression by his English Premier League club Burnley in the past.

Even though nothing in exact terms was documented regarding Adams' mental health challenges, a video of him seemingly down while the rest of the team was celebrating, coupled with speculation that he took his own life, has added to the growing need to deal with mental health issues in sport.

Briefly News spoke exclusively to mental health expert Dr Faith Mahlangu, who explained why sporting organisations need to do more to support athletes beyond their performances on the field.

Mental health in sport should be treated like physical fitness

Dr Mahlangu believes one of the biggest challenges in professional sport is that physical performance often receives far more attention than psychological wellbeing.

“One of the biggest mistakes within the sporting industry is that there is often a strong emphasis on physical fitness, performance, contracts, results and career progression that mental health can unintentionally become a secondary priority,” she said.

She explained that while helping athletes reach peak physical performance remains important, mental wellbeing deserves the same level of investment and attention.

“Professional athletes are human beings before they are performers. They experience the same emotional challenges, life stressors and psychological vulnerabilities as anyone else, often while carrying the additional pressures of public scrutiny, competition and expectations to constantly perform.”

Dr Mahlangu said conversations around mental health are often only intensified after a tragedy or when athletes publicly share their struggles.

However, she believes these moments should encourage a shift from reacting to crises towards preventing them.

“Mental health should be viewed as a routine part of athlete care, just as physical fitness, injury prevention and rehabilitation are.”

Lyle Foster shows dejection during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Mexico and South Africa at Mexico City Stadium. Image: MB Media

Source: Getty Images

Why athletes struggle to speak about mental health challenges

Dr Mahlangu said the culture of high-performance sport can sometimes make it difficult for athletes to acknowledge when they are struggling emotionally. She explained that from a young age, athletes are trained to focus on results, improve performance, secure contracts and meet expectations.

While this mindset helps athletes develop discipline and resilience, it can also mean they are not always equipped with the skills to recognise emotional distress or ask for help.

“The performance muscle is constantly being developed, the wellness muscle often isn’t,” Dr Mahlangu said.

She added that skills such as recognising emotions, understanding stress, listening to warning signs and seeking support are not always prioritised in sporting environments. According to Dr Mahlangu, some athletes may also fear that opening up about mental health challenges could affect how they are viewed by coaches, teammates, supporters or potential employers.

“There can also be an unspoken belief that struggling emotionally is a sign of weakness rather than a normal human experience.”

She stressed that mental strength does not mean hiding difficulties.

“True resilience includes recognising when you’re struggling and having the confidence to seek support early.”

Dr Mahlangu said long-term success in professional sport depends on more than physical ability and technical skills.

Athletes also need psychological resilience, emotional awareness and support systems that help them manage the demands of their careers.

Teboho Mokoena reacts as he stands for the national anthem before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group A match between Czechia and South Africa. Image: Julian Finney

Source: Getty Images

How sporting teams can create healthier environments for athletes

Dr Mahlangu believes creating mentally healthier sporting environments starts with leadership.

She said coaches, managers and support staff need proper training to identify early warning signs of mental health difficulties and respond appropriately.

“When leaders understand mental health, they are far better positioned to identify players who may be struggling and to encourage them to seek support before problems escalate.”

She also highlighted the importance of changing the way mental health is discussed within sporting circles. According to Dr Mahlangu, language that labels emotional struggles as weakness can prevent athletes from reaching out for help.

She believes clubs should create environments where conversations about mental wellbeing are normalised and where seeking support is seen as a sign of awareness and strength.

“Mental health services should be integrated into athlete care in the same way that physical healthcare is.”

Dr Mahlangu said teams already invest heavily in physiotherapists, doctors and conditioning specialists, and mental health professionals should receive the same recognition. She added that early intervention can improve an athlete’s wellbeing while also helping with resilience, decision-making, problem-solving and maintaining high performance throughout their careers.

“Investing in mental health is not simply about responding to crises. It is an investment in the long-term health of athletes and the overall success of the team.”

McKenzie slams misinformation about Jayden's death

Briefly News previously reported that Sports Minister Gayton McKenzie has publicly pushed back against a social media user who he says spread false information about how Bafana Bafana midfielder Jayden Adams died, urging people to stop speculating as authorities continue their investigation.

Source: Briefly News