Letoya Makhene said the family's therapy sessions were among the hardest moments to relive

The actress shared that filming the show encouraged honest conversations, helping her family work through their differences

Makhene revealed that many viewers said the family's journey inspired them to confront their own struggles and begin healing

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Letoya Makhene says 'The Makhenes' became a powerful journey of healing.

Source: Instagram

Reality TV series The Makhenes has officially wrapped up after 13 weeks of giving viewers a close look into one of South Africa's most recognisable families.

Actress and singer Letoya Makhene says the show became more than just television, describing it as a journey that forced her and her loved ones to confront difficult truths while inspiring many viewers. Speaking to IOL, she reflected on the emotional experience and the lessons she is taking with her.

Therapy sessions proved emotionally challenging

Makhene admitted that revisiting some of the show's scenes was emotionally taxing, particularly a therapy session involving her children. She said watching those deeply personal moments unfold on screen was difficult because they exposed painful family dynamics.

Despite the discomfort, she believes opening up honestly was necessary, adding that there would have been little value in sharing their story if she had hidden behind a carefully crafted image.

Family conversations strengthened important relationships

The actress reflected on the lessons she learned after the reality show's emotional finale. Image: Latoya Makhene

Source: Instagram

According to Makhene, filming the reality series created an opportunity for honest conversations that her immediate family may not have had otherwise. She told IOL the experience encouraged them to face unresolved issues and decide whether to repair their relationships or walk away. In the end, she said love prevailed, leaving her immediate family with stronger bonds despite the challenges they faced throughout the season.

Viewers found healing through shared experiences

Makhene said one of the biggest surprises was the overwhelming response from viewers who recognised their own family struggles in the series. She explained that countless messages from fans showed how deeply the programme resonated with people dealing with conflict, healing and personal growth.

Looking back, Makhene said the journey reminded her that healing requires honesty, healthy boundaries and compassion. She said she leaves the show feeling stronger than when it began and hopes audiences take away the message that families may never be perfect, but genuine conversations can become the first step towards lasting change.

Family tensions spill into explosive confrontation

Recently Briefly News reported that an episode of The Makhenes left viewers stunned after a heated confrontation erupted between Letoya Makhene's wife, Lebo Keswa, and Letoya's family. The emotional exchange saw both sides trading accusations, with long-standing grievances and allegations surfacing during the argument.

The explosive scene sparked widespread reactions on social media, with many viewers sharing mixed opinions about the family's ongoing conflict.

Source: Briefly News