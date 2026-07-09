The cast and crew allegedly have not been paid and were reportedly left hungry while working on set

Many South Africans criticised the alleged treatment and demanded that the workers receive their outstanding payments

The allegations sparked fresh debate about greed and poor working conditions in South Africa's entertainment industry

'Amalanga Awafani' cast and crew allegedly went unpaid for months.

Source: Instagram

The entertainment industry is once again under scrutiny after allegations surfaced that the cast and crew of Amalanga Awafani have allegedly gone unpaid for months. The claims emerged after entertainment blogger Musa Khawula shared a series of allegations on X, accusing the production company, Stained Glass, of failing to pay workers dating back to the show's first season.

The post further claimed that crew members often go hungry on set because catering services are allegedly not paid on time, prompting widespread criticism from social media users.

Allegations paint troubling production conditions

According to Musa Khawula's post, Amalanga Awafani, produced by Stained Glass and led by Pepsi Pokane and Gugu Zuma-Ncube, has allegedly failed to pay members of its cast and crew despite the production company's recent success with Netflix's The Polygamist.

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The post further alleged that workers have struggled through long filming days with limited meals because caterers were reportedly not paid on time. It also accused line producer Kamogelo Aphane of squandering production funds, although these claims remain unverified.

Neither the production company nor the individuals mentioned had publicly responded to the allegations at the time of publication.

South Africans slam alleged treatment of workers

Social media users demand answers over the payment allegations.

Source: Instagram

The allegations quickly gained traction on X, where many users condemned the reported treatment of the cast and crew.

@Melani_020 commented:

"This is not fair, these people think the employees have no bills to pay while they are busy self enriching themselves 🧍‍♀️"

@RhulaniNmakamu commented:

"This is unacceptable. How are you celebrating Netflix success while your own cast and crew are going hungry on set? Pay them their money, full stop."

@Nkosingani... Added:

"Yoooh people that are bringing money in their bank accounts are being mistreated,that's greed and lack of humanity"

@trully_tee said:

"Haibo, why are they stingy from paying other people? They must pay what’s due to them"

@Bhuda_T007 also weighed in:

"The SABC needs to do better because their productions are always in these headlines. And everyone keeps saying everyone knows what the problem is inside but those people just get charged around but not the behaviour 😒."

Others question industry practices and accountability

Beyond expressing sympathy for the affected workers, some social media users argued that the allegations reflect wider problems within South Africa's entertainment industry.

@Engineer_pretty commented:

"Entertainment industry is full of greedy people."

@Goetsimang4 wrote:

"They should just stop, if they don't afford. And stop playing with others feelings"

@GamsahabnidaL commented:

"Bathong. A successful show and they do this 🤦‍♀️"

@Hlela_Lulub... wrote:

"The crew must down tools and teach them a lesson"

Others reacted with humour and sarcasm.

@asandakhanyile_ joked:

"I think everything titled 'Amalanga awafani' turns out to be disastrous. Maybe it's a curse fr 🤔"

@Stylecandii added:

"That time they had cake for Jonasi on The Polygamist 😭😭😭"

See more comments in the X post below:

Although the claims have not been independently verified, the online debate has reignited conversations about fair labour practices, accountability and the treatment of behind the scenes workers who play a vital role in bringing South African television productions to life.

Fanele Zulu celebrates love with beautiful wedding ceremony

Previously Briefly News reported that Fanele Zulu, who stars in Amalanga Awafani, recently married the love of his life in a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony. Photos and videos from the special day were shared online, showing the couple celebrating with family and friends in elegant traditional attire. Fans and fellow celebrities flooded social media with congratulatory messages, wishing the newlyweds a lifetime of love, happiness and a blessed marriage.

Source: Briefly News