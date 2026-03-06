Popular Stained Glass TV telenovela Amalanga Awafani has been renewed for another season

The isiZulu telenovela was introduced to SABC1 viewers in 2025, when Skeem Saam changed timeslots

Viewers of the show previously commented on the show's storylines and characters on social media

SABC renews 'Amalanga Awafani' for a second season. Image: TVBlogsByMlu

Source: Twitter

The SABC has renewed Stained Glass TV's popular telenovela Amalanga Awafani, which took over Skeem Saam's old timeslot on SABC1.

The TV show currently stars popular actors Fanele Zulu, Nsikelelo Mthiyane, alongside Melusi Yeni and Nompumelelo Ndlovu Mzelemu.

Entertainment commentator Mlu confirmed on his X account on Thursday, 5 March 2026, that the show has been renewed.

"Amalanga Awafani renewed for another season on SABC1. With new characters, new worlds, and even higher emotional stakes, Amalanga Awafani season 2 promises more drama & season 2 starts Monday, 25 May 2026," said the commentator.

Soapie fans react to the show's renewal and storylines

@Zibusiso_Zenkos responded:

"Lately, the storyline is dry; it’s getting tiring now. The plot is stuck in a loop."

@wandileg_ said:

"Exactly, I don’t understand the direction of the show now."

@Nontobeko_NM reacted:

"Everyone needs a friend like this, because why are you believing in the Lotto like that?"

@Nomagugu_xo responded:

"Bare mosadi ke thapelo. (They say a woman is prayer). I love how Umama is praying for her kids and family. I think I’m gonna be hooked on Amalanga Awafani on SABC1."

@HazeAfrika said:

"I'm loving the vibe with Nodoli in #AmalangaAwafani! The drama, the passion... #NodoliAmalangaAwafani Nomcebo Dot."

@Remofilwe_Mash wrote:

"How did we get here, @amalanga_sabc1? All this drama, and it's only Monday, Amalanga is always serving chaos!"

@Langelihle_S commented:

"Imagine winning a whole R20 Million? I wouldn’t even know how to act. #AmalangaAwafaniSABC1 #AmalangaAwafani."

@Nontobeko_NM replied:

"Everyone needs a friend like this, because why are you believing in Lotto like that?"

@IEmphakathini responded:

"I’m Zulu and 100% hear what she’s say, but I miss diversity in shows, where people of different tribes in South Africa can engage with the show and not question which tribe it belongs to, shows like Rhythm City, Scandal. I hate how tribal things divide us as South Africans."

@HazeAfrika wrote:

"I'm loving the vibe with Nodoli in #AmalangaAwafani! The drama, the passion... #NodoliAmalangaAwafani Nomcebo Dot."

@Kayise_Ma responded:

"Inkinga ka Sabz (the problem with Sabz is that he) wants to prove this Tsunami guy wrong, instead of staying in his lane and doing his own thing!"

@kabiwinter replied:

"But the storyline going from rags to riches is something else. At the moment, I am worried about their safety."

SA responds to Amalanga Awafani taking over the old Skeem Saam slot

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced that the SABC was introducing a new show in April.

The upcoming telenovela titled Amalanga Awafani will be produced by Stained Glass TV.

South Africans and soapie fans have taken to social media to respond to the upcoming show.

