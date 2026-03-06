Legendary actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi left social media talking when her latest photos were shared online

Limpopo's radio station, Thobela FM, shared photos of the former Skeem Saam on social media

Skeem Saam fans commented on the photos of the veteran actress on the station's social media pages

Veteran actress Lydia Mokgokoloshi, best known for her role on Skeem Saam, recently trended on social media after her latest photos were shared online.

The former Bophelo ke Semphekgo actress previously made headlines when she starred on SABC2's Xitsonga telenovela Giyani: Land of Blood.

Limpopo-based radio station Thobela FM shared the latest photos of the actress on its X account on 4 March 2026.

The station captioned the post: "Re fetile ngwakong wa Lydia Mokgokoloshi ‘Koko Mantsha’, Botlokwa, gore a hwetše di calendar tša Thobela FM," (We passed by actress Lydia 'Koko Mantsha' Mokgokoloshi's house in Botlokwa, so that she could get Thobela FM's 2026 calendars).

Skeem Saam fans respond to the post

@DakaloNdou said:

"Please don't forget to tell her that Kat is still single and without a girlfriend or a child."

@MathumetseMj reacted:

"The legendary Lydia Mokgokoloshi. Re thabela gommona," (We are happy to see her).

@Tshepiso2420 commented:

"Aww, my girl is glowing, yeah."

@Petrus03333669 said:

"Zebediela fun corner Tembisa re ya di nyaka."

@Raesetja123 wrote:

"Ah, legendary. Love this woman. Bophelo ke Semphekgo."

@lulushezi replied:

"Can @SkeemSaam3, please bring her back?"

@Makgomo Maredi commented:

"Ba gotxe hle (she has grown) Koko Mantsha kgole komo batswang love you granny."

@Modibat Wale Pirates said:

"Aiwa banna leraloka ka koko mancha mos."

Naledi Vivian responded:

"Our queen legend doctor, she is all of that, not those small mosquitoes that make noise for doing absolutely nothing."

Onalenna Kgotso replied:

"She is very strong. We love you, Koko."

Leah Magogudi Molokwane wrote:

"She is still going strong, much love for our living Icon."

Kamogelo Nkamla Khuze Phogole reacted:

"That's true love... I love this maGogo's acting... Living icon."

Mmatlou Masanabo said:

"Getting old gracefully and mercifully."

Kwena Maubane responded:

"Koko, she's so beautiful hle. I love her lovely smile. You can see she's so happy."

Mickeyza Tebza wrote:

"Please give her a lifetime award while she is still alive."

Nick Ngoma replied:

"Ke gopola o tlhoile Sgegetha. O re lego sotlha ga sotlhe. Mamazala wa Sentha le, not forgetting Matete," (I remember her hating Sgegetha, while she was chewing endlessly. Senthaole's mother-in-law, not forgetting Matete).

Hloni Lebo said:

"Koko Mantsha ogodile banna onale me ngwaga emekae," (Koko Mantsha looks older, how old is she?)

MS Malema wrote:

"Batho banyaka moshomo lebafa mapampiri ale seriously lena," (People want jobs, and you give them paper, you are serious).

Skeem Saam's Lydia Mokgokoloshi cuts down her shooting schedule

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that Skeem Saam's Lydia Mokgokoloshi cut down her filming schedule, and, quite understandably so, the lady is 80 years old.

Lydia has been a firm favourite on Mzansi screens ever since she began her acting career in her early 40s in 1984.

Gogo Lydia is renowned for her portrayal of matriarch, Koko Mantsha, since the soapie's inception in 2011.

