Entertainment commentator Phil MPhela has announced that the SABC is introducing a new show this April

The upcoming telenovela titled Amalanga Awafane will be produced by Stained Glass TV

South Africans and soapie fans have taken to social media to respond to the upcoming show

New telenovela 'Amalanga Awafani' to takeover old 'Skeem Saam' slot. Image: Phil Mphela

Source: Twitter

Stained Glass TV production is introducing a new telenovela, Amalanga Awafani to take over Skeem Saam's old timeslot on SABC1.

The SABC1 educational soapie lost viewers in 2024 after it joined the e.tv soapie Scandal! on the 19.30-time slot.

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela confirmed on his X account on Wednesday, 5 February that the upcoming telenovela, Amalanga Awafani will take over the 18:30 slot on SABC1.

Mphela adds that the SABC1 has announced that the newly commissioned local telenovela is currently in production with the title Amalanga Awafani.

The show will be produced by Stained Glass TV production and will debut in April in the 18:30 slot from Mondays to Fridays.

South Africans respond to new telenovela

@KasheSetjhaba1 replied:

"The title it's self you can see that this one will be Uzalo 2.0."

@AyostZA said:

"Stained Glass always produces horrible shows and uses the same cast."

@Turb_Krwala replied:

"Produced by Stained Glass? Sesiyazi yonke I cast ka Uzalo izabapha."

@realprincessbee responded:

"What will happen with Skeem Saam? Will it move to a new spot?"

@lulushezi wrote:

"Stained Glass? Naming a show after a song? Abayeke!"

@MrsMoyo10 replied:

"At least it's not "Amalanga The Days"."

@Gajeni_ replied:

"I hope it is going to do better than the song."

@TrendsettersSA replied:

"Only Zulu stories on TV."

@elonmusk responded:

"Come to this side."

'Amalanga Awafani' to take over the old 'Skeem Saam' slot. Image: Skeem Saam 3

Source: Twitter

Skeem Saam fans fuming over Lehasa

In more entertainment news, Briefly News recently reported that the popular Skeem Saam character, Lehasa Maphosa (Cedric Fourie) infuriated fans this week when he began to cheat on Pretty (Lerato Marabe).

Lehasa began flirting with Dr Blue while he was serving time in prison for murder and theft. Fans of the show took to social media this week to lambast the SABC1 soapie's writers for the current storyline.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News