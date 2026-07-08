A woman's video about restaurant tipping sparked a heated debate among South Africans on X

The clip reignited discussions about whether tipping is voluntary or a mandatory part of dining out

South Africans shared strong opinions, with some saying waiters rely on tips as their primary income

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A post addressing restaurant etiquette sparked an explosive debate across South Africa regarding the country's tipping culture. Image: @frydey_saterdey

Source: Twitter

A short video shared on X by user @KingMntungwa on 7 July 2026 set off a fierce conversation about tipping culture in South Africa, and people had a lot to say. The clip, originally posted by TikTok user @frydey_saterdey, shows a woman making an emphatic point about the tip expectation by waiters.

SA's tipping culture under the spotlight

She told a story of how her friend took his girlfriend and her mother out, spent R1200 and tipped the waiter R50, which he refused. The woman noted that she was taking her friend and added that tips are a way to thank waiters for a service and are not mandatory. She slammed those restaurants that only pay their staff members with tips.

Watch the X video that sparked the tipping debate below:

Mzansi divided on who should pay waiters

The responses revealed just how split South Africans are on the issue, with some firmly believing tipping is a social obligation and others insisting it should always remain a matter of choice.

User @MadzDav said:

"Tip is a percentage of the bill, typically starts at 10% and rising, depending on location/country."

User @TsioaneM added:

"A tip is 10% of the bill. Most waiters don't get any salary, so the tip is the salary."

User @TakuraChamuka pushed back:

"Tipping must be a voluntary best practice, not mandatory. Entitlement is the reason why customers are facing terrible attitudes at some of these restaurants. One must inspire a tip through good service. You serve me well, I tip you well, you serve me horribly, you will get nothing. Simple."

User @Asa_Sigoxo shared:

"One restaurant at Lynnwood Bridge, the waiter tells you before you order that the 10% tip is the standard."

User @whoami586995911 had a blunt take:

"Guys, if you can't afford to tip, buy KFC and eat from home. Tip is 10%, and that's the standard."

3 Briefly News articles about tips

A waiter became emotional after a customer tipped him R10 000 to show appreciation for his excellent service, touching the hearts of many social media users.

A frustrated customer voiced his deep irritation online after noticing an unexpected automatic service charge was added directly to his dinner bill, and he refused to pay the tip.

A Mugg & Bean customer left a waiter speechless after rewarding him a R5000 tip for exceptional service during a morning shift.

Source: Briefly News