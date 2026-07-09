Cassius Mailula: Bafana Bafana Star Set to Return to Mamelodi Sundowns Ahead of Next Season
- Cassius Mailula parted ways with Toronto FC midway through the MLS season, with his agency confirming his contract was mutually terminated
- The 25-year-old striker spent two loan spells at Wydad Athletic Club and KV Kortrijk in Belgium after his 2023 move to North America
- Sources confirmed Mailula will travel with Sundowns to their pre-season camp in Austria, signalling an imminent return to Chloorkop
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Cassius Mailula is heading back to Mamelodi Sundowns after his stint in Major League Soccer came to an early end, with sources indicating the South African international will join the club's pre-season preparations in Austria.
His representative agency, P-Management, confirmed last week that the 25-year-old striker and Toronto FC had mutually terminated his contract, which had been due to run until December. The separation came mid-season, bringing a turbulent chapter in his career to a close.
Mailula's Difficult Spell in North America
Mailula made the move to Toronto FC from Sundowns in 2023 in a reported $1.6-million transfer, but never managed to cement a starting berth at the MLS club. He spent time away from Toronto on two separate loan arrangements, first at Wydad Athletic Club in Morocco and then at Belgian side KV Kortrijk. Across all three clubs since departing Chloorkop, he registered eight goals and eight assists in 48 appearances.
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Return to Chloorkop
Sources close to the situation, as reported by iDiski Times, have confirmed Mailula's imminent return to Sundowns and revealed that he will travel with the squad to Austria for their pre-season camp ahead of the new Premier Soccer League campaign.
The move marks a significant homecoming for a player who announced himself on the South African football scene in the 2022/23 season, scoring 15 goals in 31 appearances for Sundowns before attracting attention from abroad.
His return to the Premier Soccer League comes as Sundowns continue to build their squad for the upcoming season, and Mailula will be looking to recapture the form that made him one of the most exciting young forwards in domestic football.
Source: Briefly News
Raphael Abiola (Sports editor) Raphael Abiola is a Nigerian Sports Journalist with over seven years of experience. He obtained a B.Tech degree in Computer Science from the Federal University of Technology, Akure, in 2015. Raphael previously worked as a football editor at Stakegains (2016-2018) and a content editor with Opera News Nigeria (2018-2023). Raphael then worked as an Editor for the Local Desk at Sports Brief (2023-2024). Reach him via email at raphael.abiola@briefly.co.za.