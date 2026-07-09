Bafana Bafana centre-back Mbekezeli Mbokazi collected a new Toyota Hilux GR-Sport worth around R1.2 million during his post-World Cup break

Videos of the 21-year-old Chicago Fire defender picking up the sleek black double cab spread rapidly across Instagram, TikTok and X

Mbokazi was also spotted spending time in KwaMashu with fellow Bafana Bafana star Thalente Mbatha during his off-season in KwaZulu-Natal

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Bafana Bafana defender Mbekezeli Mbokazi has added a high-performance Toyota Hilux GR-Sport to his garage while on a post-World Cup break in his home province, with footage of the purchase circulating widely on social media.

The 21-year-old centre-back, who plays for Chicago Fire in Major League Soccer, took delivery of the striking black double cab bakkie during his off-season downtime in KwaZulu-Natal. The vehicle carries an estimated price tag of around R1.2 million and comes equipped with aggressive styling, reinforced suspension, and GR performance tuning, placing it among the most coveted bakkies currently available on the South African market.

**Mbokazi's World Cup Breakthrough**

The purchase follows what has been a landmark period in Mbokazi's young career. He was among the standout performers in Bafana Bafana's historic FIFA World Cup campaign, earning recognition for a string of commanding displays at the heart of Hugo Broos' defence. The tournament capped off a breakthrough year that also saw him complete a move to MLS.

Videos capturing the moment Mbokazi collected his new vehicle spread quickly across Instagram, TikTok and X, drawing considerable attention from football fans who noted that the imposing bakkie reflected the same commanding presence the defender brought to the international stage.

**Back Home in KwaMashu**

Beyond the garage addition, Mbokazi has been using his downtime to reconnect with home. He was recently seen in KwaMashu alongside Bafana Bafana midfielder Thalente Mbatha, with the pair making the most of their shared off-season before returning to their respective club commitments.

Mbokazi is due to resume duties with Chicago Fire in the United States once the break concludes.

Source: Briefly News