Mamelodi Sundowns are reportedly targeting South American midfielder Mateo Tanlongo, who is contracted to Sporting Lisbon

Tanlongo, 22, struggled to break into Sporting's first team and has spent recent seasons on loan across Europe and Cyprus

His potential arrival at Sundowns has sparked speculation about the future of current foreign players in the Chloorkop squad

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Mamelodi Sundowns are understood to be showing serious interest in signing Argentine defensive midfielder Mateo Tanlongo from Portuguese heavyweights Sporting Lisbon, according to reports.

The 22-year-old holds a dual Argentine-Italian passport and developed through the renowned youth academy of Rosario Central in Argentina, making his professional debut at just 17 in 2021. He went on to make 35 senior appearances for the club across two seasons before securing a free transfer to Sporting Lisbon.

Tanlongo's Difficult Spell in Lisbon

Despite Sporting rating him highly enough to include a €60 million release clause in his contract, which runs until 2027, the Argentine has found consistent first-team football difficult to come by in Lisbon. In three years at the club, he managed just 14 senior appearances and was relegated to the reserve side during the most recent campaign.

A loan move to Danish giants FC Copenhagen ended after a single appearance, prompting a switch to Rio Ave in Portugal, where he featured in 12 matches. His fortunes improved significantly during the 2024/25 season at Cypriot outfit Pafos, where he made 28 appearances and registered his first two goals as a professional. Tanlongo has also represented Argentina at Under-20 level.

Potential Impact on Sundowns' Foreign Player Slots

Tanlongo's profile represents a departure from Sundowns' usual recruitment pattern, which has typically focused on players who were established first-team contributors at their previous clubs.

His arrival at Chloorkop would occupy one of the club's limited foreign player slots, fuelling speculation that he may be lined up as a replacement for Portuguese midfielder Miguel Reisinho, who failed to establish himself in the starting XI last season. There is also a possibility that his signing is connected to reports suggesting that Chilean winger Marcelo Allende could be on his way out of the club.

No official confirmation of the deal has been made by either Sundowns or Sporting Lisbon.

Source: Briefly News