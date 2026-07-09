Orlando Pirates approached Cape Town City about signing Emile Witbooi as a replacement for Relebohile Mofokeng

Cape Town City held firm on an asking price of around €1 million (R18.7 million), which Pirates considered too steep

Negotiations between the two clubs have since stalled, with Witbooi now training with City ahead of the new MFC season

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Orlando Pirates have made contact with Cape Town City over the potential signing of teenage midfielder Emile Witbooi, but a significant gap in valuation has brought talks to a standstill.

Orlando Pirates are targeting a summer move for Emile Witbooi. Image: @PumaSouthAfrica

Source: Instagram

According to iDiski Times, the Buccaneers initiated discussions with City over the 17-year-old, only to be met with an asking price of approximately €1 million, equivalent to roughly R18.7 million.

Pirates considered the fee too steep, and no further progress has been made between the two clubs since those initial exchanges.

Witbooi earmarked as Mofokeng replacement

The Soweto giants are believed to view Witbooi as an ideal candidate to fill the void left by Relebohile Mofokeng, who recently completed a move to Belgian top-flight club Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. Cape Town City, for their part, have shown no willingness to lower their valuation, leaving the negotiations in limbo.

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Witbooi made a strong impression during his debut senior campaign in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, earning a nomination for the Championship's Player's Player of the Season at the recently announced PSL awards. The recognition underlined his rapid rise through the ranks and signalled why clubs of Pirates' standing have taken notice.

Witbooi begins pre-season with City

With talks currently on hold, Witbooi has returned to Cape Town City for pre-season training, which commenced on Tuesday as the club prepares for the 2026/27 Motsepe Foundation Championship campaign.

Whether Pirates will return with a revised offer or shift their recruitment focus elsewhere remains to be seen, but City's firm stance on his price tag suggests any future deal will require the Buccaneers to significantly increase their bid.

Relebohile Mofokeng reacts emotionally after the win

Briefly News previously reported that Orlando Pirates star Relebohile Mofokeng was a revelation, delivering a brilliant performance in his first start of the tournament.

He was not used in the opening match and came on as a substitute during the 1-1 draw against Czechia.

Source: Briefly News