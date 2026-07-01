The South African Revenue Service (SARS) are set to 'visit' Bafana Bafana players after their return from the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The South African players made history by being the first Bafana Bafana side to qualify for the knockout stage of the global football competition

After their historic outing in North America, the players are expected to receive huge amount of money as bonuses for their performance

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South African men's football national team players are set to receive a substantial financial reward despite Bafana Bafana's early ouster from the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Bafana Bafana lost to Canada in the Round of 32 at the Los Angeles Stadium, California, on Sunday, June 28, 2026. The players would be reward but a significant portion of their bonus is expected to go to the South African Revenue Service (SARS).

Hugo Broos and his boys made history by being the first Bafana Bafana side to qualify for the knockout stage, with the Belgian tactician also setting a new World Cup record against Canada.

How much did Bafana Bafana players earn?

Reports indicate that each member of the Bafana Bafana squad is in line to receive approximately R1.6 million from FIFA's World Cup prize fund.

The payout comes from FIFA's total allocation of R222 million, with 70% (R155.4 million) going to the South African Football Association (SAFA). The remaining 30% (R66.6 million) has been earmarked for distribution among the players.

Although the figures appear impressive, the amount players eventually receive could be considerably lower after taxes.

How much will SARS take from Bafana players?

Financial adviser Munya Shumba explained on his TikTok platform, Modern Money with Munya, that the players' final earnings depend on their individual tax situations.

Using Bafana captain Ronwen Williams as an example, Shumba noted that the Mamelodi Sundowns goalkeeper already falls into South Africa's highest income tax bracket due to his club salary. As a result, any additional earnings, including FIFA prize money, could be taxed at 45%.

Before SARS receives any payment, FIFA prize money earned in the United States is first subject to a 30% US federal income tax, as the tournament prize is considered US-sourced income.

Thanks to the tax treaty between South Africa and the United States, SARS would only collect the remaining 15%, preventing players from being taxed twice on the same income.

Based on these calculations, Williams could pay around R480,000 in US tax and a further R240,000 to SARS, leaving him with approximately R880,000 from his original R1.6 million payout.

Apart from FIFA's prize money, the Bafana Bafana squad has also been promised a R5 million incentive by Minister of Sport Gayton McKenzie after reaching the World Cup knockout stages. The bonus will be shared among the 23 players in the squad and, like their FIFA earnings, will also be subject to taxation by SARS.

Lepasa sparks debate over anti-immigration protests

Briefly News also reported that former Orlando Pirates striker Zakhele Lepasa found himself at the centre of a heated online debate after sharing his views during South Africa's anti-immigration protests on 30 June 2026.

The Siwelele FC forward urged South Africans to exercise their constitutional rights lawfully, with his posts drawing both praise and criticism from football fans.

Source: Briefly News